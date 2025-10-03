JATI - Cambodia’s Most Anticipated Island Escape by the operators of Shinta Mani

JATI, an exclusive private island retreat by the acclaimed creators of Shinta Mani Hotels has recently opened, offering a unique blend of Khmer-inspired luxury and barefoot island bliss off Cambodia’s southern coast.

The 82-villa laid-back retreat with a distinctive Cambodian island vibe is located on the island of Koh Russey or “Bamboo Island” in southern Cambodia’s scenic and unspoilt Koh Rong archipelago, just 10 minutes by speedboat from the resort’s own private pier at the Ream Beach.

“After trials and soft-opening for the first two or three months, we now have all facilities in place and we’re already welcoming international visitors,” said Stephan Rohrer, newly appointed General Manager of JATI.

JATI, meaning “rebirth” in Sanskrit, embodies the spirit of renewal, from its secluded island setting to rejuvenating wellness offerings, promising a transformative escape.

JATI offers first-class experiences at exceptional value, from world-class leisure and sports facilities to indulgent relaxation under the island’s shady trees.

It also adds an interesting new dimension for travellers coming to Cambodia to see the temples of Angkor Wat, with special seamless travel packages combining Shinta Mani Angkor in Siem Reap with the new sister property JATI for the ultimate Cambodian experience.

Bright, Khmer-inspired one-and-two-bedroom villas offer understated luxury, some with their own private pools, directly on the beachfront or nestled in lush tropical gardens

Recreation facilities include a racquet & sports club for tennis and pickle ball, basketball, mini golf, badminton, Thai boxing, paddle-boarding, kayaks, snorkelling and island trails for a stroll or bike ride.

The Bamboo Spa & Gym meanwhile features a wide range of Khmer-inspired treatments for recharging - and state-of-the-art equipment for workouts – with sauna and ice bath facilities.

Dining is a key highlight of the resort which offers an unrivalled variety of dining experiences for an 82-villa resort. The inspired dining also capitalises on destination restaurants within operator HMD Asia’s portfolio – with island branches of Phnom Penh wine bar Le Manolis and the capital’s most popular steakhouse KoKo bringing an urban international vibe to the seaside setting.

Lazy breakfasts of international favourites alongside traditional Khmer ones are served at the breezy Bai Sor beach café, Banyan Lounge blends exotic cocktails under the shade of a banyan tree while the lively Beach Club invites guests to kick-back in style at sunset, with freshly prepared local seafood, evening BBQs and a chilled island vibe - either indoors or al fresco as the waves lap gently against the shore in front of you.

At the Seahorse Kids Club, little ones will experience their own slice of island cool with beach adventures and games, leaving parents to enjoy guilt-free grown-up lounging, while qualified baby-sitting services also allow Mums and Dads a little private pampering time.

Keenly-anticipated opening

One of Asia’s most anticipated resort openings of this year, JATI joins the elite portfolio of HMD Asia, whose multi-award-winning hotel brands include the stylish Shinta Mani Resorts in Cambodia and the delightful boutique heritage properties La Residence Phou Vao in Luang Prabang and La Residence D’Angkor in Siem Reap.

HMD Asia Executive Director Anthony Lark says “We’re excited to debut HMD Asia’s first beach resort. JATI invites guests to discover the delightfully rustic and unspoilt beaches of Southern Cambodia, with a vibrant new Khmer-inspired private island experience which also offers great food, unrivalled leisure activities and extensive spa and wellness facilities – all at exceptional value. ”

As well as the Shinta Mani and La Residence brands, HMD Asia also owns and operates TRIBE hotel in Phnom Penh.

For more information, please visit: www.jati-resort.com