Discover the Spirit of Setouchi Islands: Japan’s Inland Sea Combine History, Art, and Timeless Cultu

Setouchi: A Journey Beyond the Ordinary

Stretching across Japan’s tranquil Inland Sea, the Setouchi region is a tapestry of islands and coastal retreats where history, nature, art, and living traditions intertwine. From ancient archaeological sites to world-class contemporary design, Setouchi offers travellers a wealth of experiences beyond the country’s better-known cities. Among its many highlights are the islands of Ieshima, Iwaishima, Shōdoshima, and Naoshima, along with the newly renovated Kyukamura Sanuki Goshikidai on Shikoku’s Goshikidai Plateau — together showcasing the diverse culture and lifestyle of this unique region.

Iwaishima: A Sacred Island of Poetry and Tradition

Off Yamaguchi Prefecture’s southern tip lies Iwaishima, celebrated in Japan’s oldest poetry collection, the Manyoshu. Revered as sacred since ancient times, this fishing island preserves a traditional way of life in its stone-lined alleys and centuries-old fences. The spirit of the island thrives in the Kamimai ritual dance, a sacred performance held every four years that has been passed down for over a millennium. Seasonal sights, including terraced rice fields, cherry blossoms, and gentle coastal paths, offer a chance to slow down and glimpse spiritual Japan.

Shōdoshima: Japan’s Living Fermentation Culture

Known as the “Soy Sauce Island,” Shōdoshima has been a hub of soy sauce production since the Edo period. The island still preserves the craft of kioke shikomi shoyu — fermentation in wooden barrels, an increasingly rare practice worldwide. With over 1,100 barrels still in use, the island represents a true “living fermentation culture.” Visitors to Hishio no Sato (Soy Sauce Village) can tour Meiji-era breweries, sample richly aromatic soy sauce, and watch traditional brewing in action, all while enjoying a photogenic historic townscape.

Naoshima: Where Art Meets Nature

Internationally renowned as Japan’s “art island,” Naoshima blends cutting-edge creativity with tranquil landscapes. A highlight is SANA MANE, a glamping retreat of geodesic dome tents overlooking a private beach. Here, the Seto Inland Sea and starry skies set the scene for relaxation, enhanced by SAZAE, a striking sauna designed by Kengo Kuma and Associates. Guests enjoy outdoor dining with Okayama Wagyu beef and fresh local produce. Prices start from £230 per villa per night for two with a sauna and dining plan (valid September 2025).

Legends and Living Heritage: Ieshima Islands

The Ieshima Islands in Hyogo Prefecture trace their history back 20,000 years. Archaeological finds include Paleolithic stone tools and the ancient Engishiki records of Ieshima Shrine. Once home to imperial horse ranches, the islands are steeped in stories of Japan’s earliest civilisation. Today, Ieshima is celebrated for serene seascapes, spiritual traditions, and festivals such as the Tenjin Festival, alongside sites like the Chinkandō Burial Mound.

Kyukamura Sanuki Goshikidai: Elevated Views and Immersive Stays

Reopened in March 2025 after extensive renovation, Kyukamura Sanuki Goshikidai in Kagawa Prefecture offers hillside views of the island-studded Inland Sea. Its 400㎡ terrace with a reflecting pool is inspired by the “mirror-sky” of Chichibugahama Beach. Guests can relax in the Sky Bath with sweeping panoramas or stay in new Setouchi Terrace premium suites launched in May 2025. Nearby, visitors can explore the iconic movie set of Twenty-Four Eyes (1954). Prices start from £147 per night for two sharing a Japanese-style mountain-view room (valid September 2025).

From ancient shrines to experimental architecture, soy sauce breweries to sacred ritual dances, Setouchi’s islands invite travellers to embrace “island time.” Each destination blends nature, heritage, and creativity — a rare invitation to experience Japan at its most authentic and inspiring.

For further information, visit setouchi.travel/en.