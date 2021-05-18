Royal Caribbean suspends Odyssey of the Seas Israel sailings

Royal Caribbean International has confirmed new ship Odyssey of the Seas will not now sale from Israel this summer.

Due to the unrest in Israel and the region, Odyssey has not been able to complete the preparations required to operate from Haifa, Israel as planned, the company said.

Given this, and the uncertainty of when things will return to normal, the ship will now spend its inaugural season in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The change of plans was driven by the safety and well-being of guests, crew and the surrounding communities,” explained a statement.

“Royal Caribbean will continue to closely monitor the changing situation in Israel and remains hopeful to return to this popular destination with its ships in the future.

Travel partners and guests on the affected sailings are receiving information and assistance to confirm the refund process, Royal Caribbean added.