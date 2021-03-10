Royal Caribbean confirms further suspension of sailing

Royal Caribbean Group has confirmed a fresh waves of cancellations for its various brands as it continues to battle back from the Covid-19 shutdown.

Royal Caribbean itself will not now return until at least May 31st, with Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises set to resume operations at the same time.

Azamara – which is currently being sold to private investors – will not return until at least July.

A small number of trips do remain on offer, however.

Quantum of the Seas resumed sailing in Singapore last year with the local government’s CruiseSafe Certification.

The certification confirms the three- and four-night Ocean Getaways meet the comprehensive health and safety requirements developed by the local government.

The company also recently announced that Israeli holidaymakers would have the chance to set a new course for adventure this summer when Odyssey of the Seas makes her debut in the country.

Royal Caribbean begins sailing from Israel for the first time in May with fully vaccinated crew and guests over the age of 16.

Places are on sale now.