Amadeus launches new digital health verification system

Anyone who has flown recently will know that the need to show proof of health checks or vaccination status is creating customer pain points along the journey.

There are a myriad of digital apps and health wallets aiming to eliminate the paper trail, but not all travellers are keen to download yet another app that they do not use frequently.

This is why Amadeus has added new capabilities to Traveller ID, a secure platform for its travel provider customers, that connects, digitises and automates traveller identification and document validation across the traveller journey, while meeting regulatory requirements.

This platform connects the health certification touchpoints end-to-end, integrating multiple stakeholders involved in the process, providing a secure and frictionless way for passengers to show that they have the health documentation needed to travel.

Privacy and security have been central to the design of Traveller ID, ensuring that passengers choose when and where they want to provide digital evidence of their health status.

For airlines and airports, this solution can be integrated directly into their own digital channels.

It sits natively within their IT systems, meaning travellers do not need to be redirected to unfamiliar third-party apps in order to verify their health documentation.

It can be used by the passenger either before departure or while at the airport, when checking in at the airline desk, at a self-service kiosk or bag drop.

This new capability, which is agnostic for any airline PSS, can easily be integrated into airline systems as a standalone option without having to contract the full Traveller ID platform.

“Self-service check-in is a fundamental step for passengers to flow smoothly through an airport and onto a plane.

“Yet the current need for manual checks of health documentation, while maintaining social distancing, means that some of our airline customers currently require around 90 per cent of their usual check-in staff to process just 30 per cent of passengers.

“Traveller ID’s new capability allows a passenger to show required health documentation in a secure and automated way, by adding it digitally into the airline or airport system, whether passengers check-in from home or at the airport,” explained Monika Wiederhold, Amadeus global program lead for safe travel ecosystem.

Traveller ID contributes to the Safe Travel Ecosystem, Amadeus’ global program which is working to help restart travel by bringing together travellers, governments and travel providers to meet challenges posed by Covid-19.