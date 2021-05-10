Rotterdam completes sea trials ahead of Holland America Line debut

It was smooth seas and fair winds for Holland America Line’s newest ship, Rotterdam, which has returned to Fincantieri’s Marghera (Venice) shipyard in Italy after successfully completing two sets of sea trials off the country’s Adriatic coast.

Rotterdam left Marghera last month and performed the preliminary sea trials over two days before going into dry dock at Fincantieri’s Trieste shipyard where standard pre-delivery hull maintenance and painting were performed.

The ship started its official sea trials on May 3rd, returning to Marghera over the weekend, where the final steps in the construction process will be completed.

Rotterdam is scheduled for delivery July 30th.

“The successful completion of sea trials gives us great confidence as we head into the final weeks of outfitting for Rotterdam and prepare for delivery of this historic ship,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“Construction of Rotterdam has continued through the global challenges of the past year with Fincantieri maintaining the highest level of dedication to staying on schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations to everyone involved for completing this significant milestone.”

During sea trials, Rotterdam underwent a series of rigorous performance tests on the ship’s systems, machinery and engines.

Captain Werner Timmers, staff captain Kevin Beirnaert, acting chief engineer Stefan Dullaert and other members of Rotterdam’s designated senior bridge and engineering teams participated in testing the ship’s manoeuvring characteristics and safety systems in collaboration with the shipyard’s team of naval architects, engineers and builders.