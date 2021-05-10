Algarve tourism officials welcome England reopening

Tourism insiders in the Algarve have welcomed inclusion on the ‘green list’ of tourism destinations published by England on Friday.

The decision means holidaymakers will be able to visit the region without the need for quarantine on their return.

Travellers will, however, still need to take a PCR test for Covid-19 before departure and on their return.

João Fernandes, president of Algarve Tourism, said: “We are obviously delighted with the news that Portugal will be on the green list, and are very ready to welcome British visitors to the Algarve.

“Our amazing beaches, world-class golf courses, restaurants, bars and water parks are all open from mid-May and the sun is shining.

“With 44 per cent of our international visitors coming from the UK in a typical year, the absence of British visitors was noticed and missed last summer.”

He added: “Flights are resuming from mid-May, so hotels are prepared and offering some great packages.

“There is plenty of availability at the moment.”

The Algarve is considered Europe’s Leading Beach Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Ryanair

Following the government update, Ryanair has announced new flights to Portugal, with over 175,000 extra seats added from May 17th.

UK holidaymakers will now have even greater choice when flying to the Algarve, Lisbon and Porto this summer.

Ryanair director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “With quarantine-free travel now permitted to the likes of Faro, Lisbon and Porto, even more flights have been added to our UK schedule in order to meet the demand from our customers.

“The UK summer 2021 schedule comprises 480 destinations, having recently launched 26 new routes and with more to be added as restrictions relax throughout Europe over the summer months.”