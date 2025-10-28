The Luxury Childcare Association (LCA) Announces Winners of the Inaugural LCA Awards 2025

The leading membership and accreditation platform for family-focused hotels, the Luxury Childcare Association (LCA), has announced the winners of the inaugural LCA Awards. Voted for by the public, the awards celebrate LCA members who set new standards in luxury family travel, from innovative childcare design to exceptional family experiences. Each category reflects the core LCA values of professionalism, safety, fun and inspiring care for children in remarkable destinations.



With over 65 member hotels to choose from across five categories, the public chose the following hotels as the winners in each category:

Excellence in Sustainable Childcare - Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection, honoured for their resort-wide commitment to eco-conscious childcare through nature-based learning, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. A highlight of their children’s offering is their KiEPOS “Greek Garden” programme, where young guests learn about eco-responsibility, gardening, and healthy living in hands-on, sensory ways that make sustainability both educational and fun.

Excellence in Children’s Programming - Stella Hotels Collection, recognised for their creative, engaging activity programmes that spark imagination and create meaningful experiences for guests of all ages. The resort’s childcare team has been praised for delivering expertly structured, purpose-led play, ensuring that every moment is as enriching as it is exciting.

Excellence in Family Experiences - Atlantis the Palm, celebrated for their outstanding, end-to-end family experiences, thoughtfully created to support all kinds of families. From the record-breaking slides of Aquaventure Waterpark to world-class marine encounters, the resort transforms every day into an opportunity for connection and discovery for its family guests.

Excellence in Childcare Facilities - Soneva Jani, awarded for setting a benchmark in immersive, child-centric design, seamlessly blending aesthetics, safety and functionality. Soneva Jani’s The Den is not just a kids’ club but one of the largest and most awe-inspiring playgrounds in South Asia. Designed to spark imagination, creativity and confidence, The Den features treetop pods, a zipline, and even a cascading waterfall.

Excellence in Baby & Toddler Care - Columbia Beach Resort, for demonstrating a resort-wide commitment to the comfort, wellbeing, and development of babies and toddlers, through age-appropriate experiences that support the youngest guests throughout their stay. Columbia Beach Resort is well regarded as a haven of care, calm and comfort, with its Cub Life Crèche providing a warm, nurturing environment where babies and toddlers are cared for by trained professionals, surrounded by love and laughter.

The winners will receive a personalised award plaque, along with a digital winner’s badge for online use, which demonstrates an elevated level of prestige and industry and consumer recognition to their guests.

Of the award, Columbia Beach Resort said: “This award means the world to our entire team, as it reflects the love, care, and dedication we put into creating a safe, happy, and inspiring environment for our little guests each day. At Columbia Beach Resort, we take great pride in offering families peace of mind and giving children unforgettable memories: this is a wonderful reminder of why we do what we do — and an inspiration to keep striving for excellence in everything we offer our youngest guests and their families.” Soneva Jani added: “This recognition celebrates both our passionate and dedicated Den team, and the inspiring space they bring to life each day, the largest kids’ club in the Maldives. With 11 unique experience rooms and playful features such as a zipline and grotto bar, The Den is a world where imagination, creativity and joy flourish for our youngest guests.”

Lal Askar, Managing Director at Worldwide Kids, the team behind LCA, said “We’re thrilled by the response to the first-ever Luxury Childcare Association Awards. The incredible engagement from families and our member resorts has shown just how important it is to celebrate childcare in luxury hospitality. Exceptional family travel is about more than beautiful settings, it’s about genuine care, creativity and connection. These awards honour the properties that truly understand what that means.”

Launched in May 2025 by the Worldwide Kids team, the LCA has grown rapidly, attracting an impressive line-up of luxury member properties, from 6 Domes Resorts properties, Les Bordes Estate, LUX* Belle Mare, and Helea Lifestyle Beach Resort. Membership is awarded only to properties that complete the Worldwide Kids’ specialist training programmes, meet the requirements of an annual audit, and show a clear commitment to enhancing the family experience by upholding Worldwide Kids’ standards of childcare excellence. The newest members to join the LCA are Vakkaru Maldives, Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai, Conrad Corfu (Numo Hotels & Resorts), Le Meridien Ile Maurice, St Regis Le Morne, and The Westin Turtle Bay.

To learn more about the awards, visit https://luxurychildcareassociation.com/lca-awards-2025/