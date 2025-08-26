Rock Legend Lenny Kravitz to Headline the 2025 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival

Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in the Caribbean, is proud to announce 4-time GRAMMY® Award-winning writer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, around multi-hyphenate icon and proud Bahamian Lenny Kravitz as this year’s headline performer for The 2025 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival. The highly anticipated celebration of world-class culinary talent and Caribbean artistic expression will take place Wednesday, October 22 through Sunday, October 26 at Baha Mar. The festival will feature an impressive roster of world-renowned chefs alongside the celebrated FUZE Caribbean Art Fair.

The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival kicks off with A Taste of Baha Mar, the weekend’s famed opening event for Weekend Passholders. Guests will enjoy specialty cocktails and delicious fare by Baha Mar’s resident celebrity chefs along with an unforgettable private performance by the legendary Lenny Kravitz. A proud Bahamian with deep roots through his mother’s family, Lenny Kravitz is returning to the islands that have long been his home and creative muse. As a lifelong visitor who now often resides in Eleuthera, Kravitz famously penned his hit song “Fly Away” in The Bahamas. This performance is a homecoming, as he brings his legendary rock and roll spirit to the very place that helped shape his iconic sound.

“We are honored to welcome home one of the world’s greatest musical icons, Lenny Kravitz, to The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival stage,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. “His deep personal connection to The Bahamas resonates with us all, and his performance is a full-circle moment. This is more than a concert; it’s an extraordinary celebration of Bahamian talent and island spirit, and we are ecstatic for our guests to experience it.”

“The Bahamas has always been my home, as well as heartfelt inspiration for my music,” said Lenny Kravitz, songwriter, musician, actor and record producer. “I’m humbled to join fellow Caribbean artists, creatives and innovators for The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, and I look forward to sharing this experience with a community that means so much to me.”

Following the exclusive evening performance by Kravitz on October 24, the festival welcomes a dazzling lineup of globally acclaimed chefs such as Marcus Samuelsson (Baha Mar Fish + Chop House), Daniel Boulud (Café Boulud The Bahamas), Dario Cecchini (Carna), and Scott Conant (Leola), along with Bahamian favorite Simeon Hall Jr. and popular Food Network stars Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Maneet Chauhan, and Geoffrey Zakarian. These culinary masters will lead interactive demonstrations, intimate dinners, master classes, and tastings alongside festival guests.

Tickets for the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival presented by Baha Mar are now available for purchase, offering attendees a curated selection of experiences to suit every preference. The Weekend Pass provides an all-access entry to events and exclusive activities throughout the festival, while single-event tickets are available for those who wish to attend specific culinary and artistic showcases. For a truly immersive experience, Baha Mar encourages guests to consider the exclusive Hotel Packages, which bundle a Weekend Pass with discounted accommodations at the Rosewood, SLS, or Grand Hyatt hotels.

To secure attendance to this unparalleled celebration of culinary arts, live music and culture, visit the official website to purchase tickets: https://festival.bahamar.com/festival-events/.