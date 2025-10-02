RIU opens its first hotel in Canada: the Riu Plaza Toronto

RIU Hotels & Resorts reaches a new milestone in its international expansion by opening its first hotel in Canada: the Riu Plaza Toronto. This newly built four-star hotel has 352 rooms. It’s located in the heart of Toronto’s skyline in the vibrant Entertainment District, one of the city’s most dynamic neighbourhoods.

The project comprises two twin skyscrapers, each with 49 floors. RIU’s new hotel covers 23 floors in one skyscraper, with the rest of the building to be used for housing. The facade of the building is made up of two different styles and materials: a brick base matching the neighbouring 18th century housing, protected due to its historic significance, and an upper glass structure, adding a modern and contemporary element.

Inside, the ground floor houses the main lobby and the lobby bar, where guests can enjoy drinks and snacks throughout the day in a bright and welcoming atmosphere. As well as the lobby bar, the second floor restaurant is a highlight for food options, offering the signature RIU Plaza full buffet breakfast every morning, which is included in the room rate.

The hotel’s communal areas offer a contemporary and innovative design while remaining in sync with the characteristic style of RIU’s urban line. The reception is a mix of light and dark tones, creating a demure atmosphere. Matte chrome finishing touches and beige accents take centre stage, creating a relaxed atmosphere. The lobby has areas designed to offer privacy, providing a warm welcome to guests upon their arrival. The elegant and modern furnishings complement the hotel’s general aesthetic.

The hotel offers many services to guests, including a fully-equipped gym which is open 24 hours. There is also a conference room which can accommodate up to 40 people – a perfect option for those visiting Toronto for business purposes or for the city’s corporate guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the services it offers, what sets this hotel apart is its location at 30 Widmer Street, surrounded by the biggest attractions of Canada’s largest city and one of the country’s most important economic, cultural and financial districts. Just a few steps away from the hotel are famous spots like the Princess of Wales Theatre, David Pecaut Square, Rogers Centre Stadium and the iconic CN Tower. There are also excellent transport connections, making the hotel the perfect base for those travelling for both leisure and business.

In line with RIU’s commitment to sustainability and as part of its Proudly Committed strategy, the hotel operates advanced energy efficiency measures, such as cogeneration plants that simultaneously create electricity and thermal energy, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Water saving measures and waste reduction schemes are also in place.

This opening represents a significant achievement for RIU as Canada is one of the most significant markets for the hotel chain, especially in destinations like the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Canadian travellers know RIU and truly appreciate the brand. Now, for the first time, they can enjoy an RIU experience without leaving their home country.

The RIU Plaza Toronto is the twelfth hotel in RIU’s urban line, joining those in Panama, Guadalajara (Mexico), Madrid, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Berlin, London and Dublin. RIU is still expanding in the world’s largest cities and is currently building its third hotel in New York.