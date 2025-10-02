UFC launches promotional video for the first ever Fight Night in Qatar

For the first time, Qatar will host this highly anticipated night at the state-of-the-art Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena on Saturday, November 22, featuring the iconic Octagon®, marking a historic moment for combat sports fans in the region and a new milestone in UFC’s global expansion journey.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT DOHA is expected to feature a line-up of thrilling bouts, bringing together a selection of leading mixed martial arts stars.

Fans are encouraged to register their interest via https://www.ufc.com/qatar to have the best chance of securing tickets early.

For more information on this historic event and for the latest updates visit www.UFC.com For those looking for details on local attractions and travel tips, visit the official tourism site at www.visitqatar.com