Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks put Winter 26/27 Iceland programme on sale

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have announced details of their once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland for Winter 26/27, with fights and city breaks on sale from seven of their UK airport bases.

The exciting programme from the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest operator of city breaks to Europe includes more scheduled flights from Manchester and London Stansted Airports, as customers look to enjoy all that the Nordic Island has to offer.

Alongside this expansion, winter services from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford and Newcastle International Airports return for Winter 26/27, as well as dedicated trips to the bucket list destination from Bournemouth and Edinburgh Airports (the full programme is broken down by base below). Services are on sale for the very best times to experience Iceland and its abundance of natural wonders. The programme runs from 9th October to 7th December 2026 before restarting again from 29th January to 12th April 2027.

For Winter 26/27, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate more than 170 outbound services, representing almost 65,000 seats on sale.

With stays available during key periods during Winter 26/27, including over the October half-term, February half-term and Easter holidays, customers and independent travel agents have plenty of choice and flexibility with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks when it comes to experiencing the natural wonders of Iceland.

Combining epic natural wonders and truly distinctive architecture, the Nordic destination offers an incredible variety of things for customers to experience and see. Known for its mesmerising landscapes, culture-stuffed capital city and great chances throughout winter to witness the Northern Lights, customers booking a getaway to Iceland can look forward to feasting on fish dishes, sampling local beer and crossing the breathtaking hills to unearth the fjords and waterfalls.

Customers can pick from a flight-only with Jet2.com or package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit. These package options include flights with Jet2.com, 22kg hold luggage and transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 2 to 5-star hotels in central Reykjavik. In addition, a choice of excursions to the South Shore, Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon are available to purchase.

Award-winning Jet2.com operates flights to Keflavík International Airport near Reykjavik, and the full programme is as follows:

Birmingham Airport

Scheduled Monday and Thursday services operating from 15th October to 23rd November 2026, and 11th February to 12th April 2027. This covers the October half-term, February half-term and Easter holidays.

Bournemouth Airport

One dedicated three-night trip from 12th to 15th February 2027 – perfectly timed for the February half-term.

Edinburgh Airport

Two dedicated trips, including a three-night trip from 16th to 19th October 2026, ideally timed for the Scottish half-term, and a four-night trip from 19th to 23rd October 2026.

Leeds Bradford Airport

Scheduled Thursday and Sunday services operating from 22nd October to 8th November 2026, 11th February to 21st February 2027, and 25th March to 11th April 2027, meaning fights and city breaks available during the key school holidays.

London Stansted Airport

Scheduled Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday services operating from 16th October to 23rd November 2026, 11th February to 22nd February, and 25th March to 12th April 2027. The Winter 26/27 Iceland programme from London Stansted Airport represents a significant expansion with up to four weekly flights available during the peak school holidays, including the October half-term, February half-term and Easter.

Manchester Airport

Scheduled Monday and Friday services operating throughout the season from 9th October to 7th December 2026, and 29th January to 11th April 2027. This increases to up to six weekly services over the half term holidays and Easter, representing a significant expansion compared to Winter 25/26.

Newcastle International Airport

Two weekly services (Friday and Monday) operating from 23rd October to 16th November 2026, and 15th February to 12th April 2027 with flights perfectly timed for the October half-term and February half-term, as well as Easter 2027.

Today’s announcement follows on from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launching their Winter Sun, Cities and Ski programmes for Winter 26/27. With Iceland now on sale, it means the companies are offering plenty of choice for customers and independent travel agents whether they want to catch some winter sun, embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Iceland, hit the ski slopes or enjoy a city break escape.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Our programme of flights and city breaks to Iceland continue to be hugely popular, thanks to its abundance of natural wonders, such as the Northern Lights, Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon. As well as these natural delights, Iceland also offers the ultimate city break destination in stylish Reykjavik, which is the world’s northernmost capital.

“Our Winter 26/27 programme to Iceland provides customers and independent travel agents with a great choice of winter services and trips from across seven of our UK airport bases. As well as offering an unrivalled programme to Iceland, next year’s programme includes more flights on sale from two of our largest UK airport bases - Manchester and London Stansted Airports. The beauty of Iceland, coupled with the fantastic benefits available through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are confident of another very successful programme.”