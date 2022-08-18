REOPENING OF KEMPINSKI HOTEL CHENGDU’S EXECUTIVE LOUNGE

After more than a year, the Executive Lounge at Kempinski Hotel Chengdu has been reopened this summer with an elegant, comfortable and sophisticated private experience with distinctive services and privileges.

The Executive Lounge on floor 19 is located on the core viewing floor of the hotel, with a 270° super-wide-angle view over the beautiful scenery of the southern part of the city. The scenery of the prosperous and modern city can be seen at a glance, and the design, full of lines, makes the large 284-square-metre flat floor sharper.

The shared and private inspirational space has a new layout and elegant style to meet diverse needs, and the exclusive high-end quality trip is now available.

Food & Beverages

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are specially served in an exclusive luxury dining experience with modern and elegant comfort, thoughtful and appropriate service and food that awakens the taste buds.

Meetings

Three modern meeting rooms with different styles are available for one hour free of charge for Executive Floor and suite guests. We offer a unique business experience with a full range of services. Private space also makes the best choice.

Afternoon Tea

From 14:00 to 17:00, you can spend a quiet afternoon in the Executive Lounge with a cosy and soft atmosphere, looking out of the window at the scenery of the prosperous and modern city, discussing business or just relaxing with the aroma and sweetness of an exclusive afternoon tea.

Happy Hour

From 17:30 to 20:00, along with soothing sofa music, enjoy a cosy time with friends or family, slightly drunk from Kempinski’s special cocktails, freshly brewed beer, Riesling… and toast nightfall and the early light.

Book an Executive Room or Suite and enjoy the luxury and elegance at the renewed Kempinski Hotel Chengdu’s Executive Lounge. Reservation number: 028-85269999.