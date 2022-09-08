Registration opens for 2022 MEADFA Conference in Kingdom of Bahrain

DF&TR stakeholders are being encouraged to book their places at this year’s MEADFA Conference hosted in the Kingdom of Bahrain from 27-29 November at The Art Hotel & Resort.

MEADFA President Sherif Toulan will open the conference with a welcome address on Monday 28 November.

Industry leaders from Aer Rianta International Middle East, Dubai Duty Free, Gulf Air, Dufry and Bahrain Duty Free will also address delegates.

Sessions will concentrate on key markets in Africa with contributions from companies such as Ethiopian Airlines, Lagardère Travel Retail, UNWTO and Accra Airport.

Sustainability, the current challenges to supply chains, the potential for the cruise channel in the Middle East and Africa, and how the travel retail industry can find its place in the Metaverse will also fall under the spotlight.

Busy networking programme

Alongside the education programme, conference visitors will enjoy an Opening Cocktail reception on Sunday 27 November, Gala Dinner on Monday 28 November hosted by Bahrain Duty Free and networking coffee and lunch breaks throughout the conference.

Sherif Toulan, President, MEADFA, said: “As one of the most important travel retail markets in the Gulf region, and home to a very impressive new airport, Bahrain is a natural venue for the MEADFA Conference.

“We are delighted to be able to bring the event to Bahrain for the first time, when our market is recovering from one of the biggest challenges faced to date by our industry. We look forward to welcoming our friends and colleagues from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond to exchange ideas and experiences that will help us work together to rebuild our industry.”

Erik Juul-Mortensen, President, TFWA said: “The MEADFA Conference is a highlight of the duty free and travel retail industry calendar, and we at TFWA are proud to be lending our support once again this year.

“Visitors to the November event will have opportunities to learn and network, against the fantastic backdrop of Bahrain’s Amwaj Islands. We look forward to seeing our members and business partners at this vital industry event.”

Bassam Al Wardi, Chief Executive Officer & Board Director, Bahrain Duty Free added: “As the official partner of the MEADFA Conference, we are thrilled to host our fellow delegates in the Kingdom of Bahrain. In the post-pandemic era, it is more important than ever for our industry to network in person for business relationships to be formed, maintained and developed.