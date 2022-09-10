Radisson brand expands its footprint in Phuket’s stunning sunset coast

Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand the Radisson’s brand footprint with Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, a stylish upscale hotel set on the stunning west coast of this popular resort island, joining the portfolio.

Perfectly positioned just 27km from Phuket International Airport, Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket is nestled between lush jungle-clad hills, a golden sandy Kamala Beach with stunning sunsets, and the azure Andaman Sea. This idyllic location is enhanced by a collection of 179 spacious suites, a huge lagoon pool, six restaurants and bars and outstanding activities for all ages, from the serene spa and fully equipped fitness center to the vibrant kids’ club, and is perfect for all types of tropical vacation, from couples’ breaks to family escapes.

Guests can stay in a choice of one- to three-bedroom suites, which range from 43 to 95 square meters featuring naturally lit and air-conditioned interiors with large living spaces, comfortable king or twin beds, modern amenities, walk-in showers and balconies or terraces with views of the lagoon pool.

Endless days can be spent unwinding at the resort’s freeform outdoor pool, which is surrounded by palm-shaded decks and features a slide for children and a swim-up bar for adults. Alternatively, the spa promises a wide range of soothing therapies for parents, while little ones will be kept fully entertained at the bright and colorful kids’ club. Guests can also workout at the gym or take part in a wealth of experiences, from snorkeling in the tropical sea to Thai boxing, arts and crafts classes and more.

With a choice of six F&B outlets, including a convenient Grab & Go café, JoeKool pool bar, Champions Sports Bar, an enticing WowCow ice cream bar, an inviting all-day dining destination and a specialty Thai restaurant, Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket can cater for every culinary occasion, from light daytime bites and refreshing drinks to memorable evening meals, illuminated by Kamala Bay’s spectacular sunsets.

“Phuket previously attracted millions of visitors and for the last 12 months, it has been driving Thailand’s tourism recovery. I am delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, a popular hotel close to one of the island’s most scenic beaches. It is a brand that is befitting to the market and has seen good traction across Asia Pacific. We look forward to welcoming guests to this delightful resort,” said Andre de Jong, Vice President, Operations, Southeast Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

“Radisson is one of the world’s most iconic hotel brands, so we are very pleased to join their fast-growing global collection. The next few years will be an exciting time for Phuket’s tourism industry, as visitors return to our shores and discover many exciting new attractions and activities. At Destination Group, with over 25 years of experience, we continue to expand, innovate, and succeed through providing outstanding holiday experiences group, and unique F&B concepts with over 15 dining brands in the portfolio. We are excited to work with Radisson Hotel Group on this journey and can’t wait to introduce domestic and international travelers to this exciting new era for our resort,” commented Alaa Afifi, President of Destination Hospitality.

The opening of Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket marks the group’s fifth hotel in Thailand. Radisson Hotel Group is gearing up for the recovery of travel and hospitality in the country with plans to exponentially expand its portfolio by adding 100 hotels and resorts in Thailand by 2025.

Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket will participate in Radisson Rewards, the company’s international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to its guests. For reservations and more information, please visit www.radissonhotels.com.