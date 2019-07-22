Radisson Makkah Aziziyah opens to Hajj travellers in Saudi Arabia

Park Inn by Radisson has welcomed the opening of its second hotel in the holy city of Makkah, located in Aziziyah.

The group’s fast-growing Saudi Arabian portfolio now consists of 43 hotels and more than 9,400 rooms in operation and under development.

Tim Cordon, area senior vice president, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to open our second Park Inn by Radisson in the holy city of Makkah.

“The kingdom’s drive towards economic diversification has seen it present an ambitious vision to create a world-class tourism destination.

“As one of the fastest growing hotel companies in Saudi Arabia, we are committed to supporting this growth across all market segments.

“The new Park Inn by Radisson hotel will support the increase in pilgrim travellers seeking affordable accommodation and a hassle-free experience.

“The growth of religious tourism to the Kingdom and the Holy City of Makkah for local and international travellers continues to increase year on year, and we are well placed to provide all the essentials.”

As the birthplace of the prophet Mohammed, Makkah is considered Islam’s holiest city.

It draws several million visitors from around the world during the Hajj period, a mandatory Islamic pilgrimage held annually.

The Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Aziziyah is located just six kilometres from Al Masjid Al Haram, the biggest mosque in the world and the holiest site in Islam.

The hotel is also close to the holy sites of Arafat, Mina and Muzdalifah – as well as Jabal Thawr and Jabal Nur.

This allows guests to make the most of their pilgrimage and easily complete their Hajj obligations.

The hotel consists of 355 modern rooms and suites, most of which overlook the holy city.

Guests can choose between comfortable twin and king beds – while each room includes individual climate control, a sofa bed, safety deposit box and free wireless high-speed internet access.