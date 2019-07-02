InterContinental Hotels Group to phase out use of miniature amenities

In bad news for people who steal tiny shampoos from their bathrooms, InterContinental Hotels Group has said its entire estate of almost 843,000 guest rooms will switch to bulk-size bathroom amenities.

The transition is to be completed during 2021.

Building on its efforts to reduce plastic waste as part of a broader sustainability agenda, this pledge makes IHG the first global hotel company to commit all brands to removing bathroom miniatures in favour of bulk-size amenities.

Keith Barr, chief executive, IHG, commented: “It’s more important than ever that companies challenge themselves to operate responsibly – we know it’s what our guests, owners, colleagues, investors and suppliers rightly expect.

“Switching to larger-size amenities across more than 5,600 hotels around the world is a big step in the right direction and will allow us to significantly reduce our waste footprint and environmental impact as we make the change.”

He added: “We’ve already made great strides in this area, with almost a third of our estate already adopting the change and we’re proud to lead our industry by making this a brand standard for every single IHG hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re passionate about sustainability and we’ll continue to explore ways to make a positive difference to the environment and our local communities.”

IHG currently has an average of 200 million bathroom miniatures in use across its entire hotel estate every year.

As the new brand standard is adopted between now and 2021, the company expects to see a significant reduction in plastic waste.

This commitment builds on IHG’s pledge to remove plastic straws from its hotels by the end of 2019, and a number of broader waste reduction initiatives already in place.

Switching to bulk-size amenities is a tried and tested approach at IHG.

Whether for business or leisure, hotel guests increasingly want their stays to be more sustainable without any impact on the quality of their experience.

In October 2018, IHG announced the removal of single-use plastic straws from its hotels globally by the end of 2019.