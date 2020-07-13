Radisson Hotel Group unveils two new Istanbul properties

Radisson Hotel Group has expanded in Istanbul, Turkey, with the opening of two new hotels: the Radisson Hotel Istanbul Sultanahmet and the Radisson Hotel President Beyazit Istanbul.

Both are ideally located in the heart of historic and culturally vibrant city.

The group currently has four brands represented in Turkey, with Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson and Park Inn by Radisson in operation and under development.

The company is also one of the leading hotel operators in Istanbul with 16 hotels.

Situated near the Grand Bazaar, St. Sophia and Topkapı Palace, these two new hotels combine modern and historical Turkish culture, reflective of this iconic city where Europe meets Asia.

Radisson Hotel Group area senior vice president, Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey, Yilmaz Yildirimlar, commented: “We are proud to open two new hotels in Istanbul’s most in-demand historic location.

“In addition to Istanbul’s unique cultural background and numerous attractions, our ongoing investment and expansion, highlight Turkey’s importance as a key development market for Radisson Hotel Group.

“We look forward to further expanding our Turkish portfolio.”

The Radisson Hotel Istanbul Sultanahmet overlooks the magnificent Sea of Marmara and is situated within the historical walls of Istanbul.

With 28 well-appointed rooms, guests can dine at the Anatolian-style Şömine Restaurant or Marmara Cafe & Bar, which offer splendid sea views and a magnificent fountain.

The Radisson Hotel President Beyazit Istanbul is located in the heart of old Istanbul, home to some of the most historic sites of this vibrant megapolis offering infinite cultural attractions to explore including museums, churches, palaces, mosques, bazaars and natural beauties.

The hotel offers 201 contemporary rooms and suites designed in a stylish and sophisticated palette of greys and beige tones.