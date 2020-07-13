Red Sea Development Company awards airport construction contract

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has awarded its largest value contract to date for airside infrastructure works at the project’s international airport.

The facility is set to open in 2022.

The contract was awarded to a joint venture between Saudi companies Nesma & Partners Contracting and Almabani General Contractors.

“The Red Sea Development Company is making huge progress in the development of a world leading destination and by awarding our largest contract to date, we take another significant step in this direction, while demonstrating our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities within the Saudi Arabian construction sector,” said John Pagano, chief executive of the Red Sea Development Company.

“Turning our vision into reality will require us to work with organizations that share our values and our uncompromising commitment in enhancing the environment.

“This was a key consideration when appointing Nesma & Partners Contracting and Almabani General Contractors.

“Both our partners have impressive expertise in delivering airside infrastructure, coupled with both local and international experience.”

The contract covers the construction of airside infrastructure works, including the design and building of a ‘code f’ runway 3,700 meters in length, a ‘code b’ seaplane runway, parallel and link taxiways and pavement works, aeronautical navigational aids, aerodrome ground lighting, airside utilities, helipads, roads and associated buildings.

“This award marks the start of our exciting partnership with the Red Sea Development Company, who are on track to deliver a world-class sustainable giga-project in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

“We are proud to be selected to contribute to the development of the Red Sea International Airport which we believe will play a key role in the transformation of Saudi Arabia by welcoming up to one million visitors per year to the destination by 2030,” said Rami Alturki, board member at Nesma & Partners Contracting.

The design contract for the airport was awarded to Foster + Partners in October.

Its architecture is informed by the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape and represents the vision of the Red Sea Project.

Land levelling work is already underway to prepare the airport for development and the project remains on schedule to support TRSDC plans to welcome the first guests to the destination by the end of 2022.

Once complete, the airport will serve an estimated one million tourists per year catering to both domestic and international flights.

Envisaged as a unique and iconic airport, it will provide an unforgettable aviation experience for travellers and guests.

In addition to the dedicated airport, the first phase of the development includes sixteen hotels offering 3,000 hotel rooms across five islands and two inland sites, as well as commercial, retail and leisure facilities and other infrastructure.