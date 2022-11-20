Qatar Airways Dedicates Song to Fans and Unveils Fun-Filled Experiences to Help Passengers

Qatar Airways announces that all passengers flying through Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Doha International Airport (DIA) until 31 December can experience complementary and entertaining pre-departure waiting areas, setting a new standard of excellence for international travel at sporting events.

Named Passenger Overflow Areas (POAs), each has been built to provide fans with dedicated facilities, to complete their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ journey. At both POAs, passengers can safely stow baggage, enjoy a taste of the best international cuisine or relax in comfort and style while soaking up a football themed atmosphere. In addition, the larger of the two overflow areas, at HIA, includes a virtual reality gaming zone - a world first. There are also soft play areas for children and huge screens to show football highlights.

To coincide with the opening, a Qatar Airways FIFA World Cup™ anthem recorded by internationally acclaimed singer Cheb Khaled and superstar DJ Rodge called “C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S.” has been released on the airline’s official YouTube channel and will be played onboard flights arriving in Qatar. The uplifting lyrics are sung in English, French and Arabic and its catchy melody reflects the passion of all fans uniting across the globe in this shared experience.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, stated: “Qatar Airways is all about offering global passengers the best experiences the industry has to offer. Passenger Overflow Areas will accommodate thousands of fans at any given time at our world class airports. We’re dedicating the song “C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S.” to those fans and to people everywhere which we think captures the excitement that FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ represents to this country and region.”

HIA’s Chief Operations Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “The commencement of the passenger overflow area at both HIA and DIA will offer our visitors a remarkable chance to experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ at dedicated premises. Curated for all departing passengers, the overflow area is part of MATAR’s initial airport operations plan set to improve overall flow at both airports and accommodate thousands of visitors at any given time throughout the tournament.”

The spaces are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and accessible via designated POA shuttles, which will be available from the airports and metro to seamlessly transfer passengers. Travellers can check-in online and come to these spaces between eight and four hours prior to departure.

HIA ranked “Best Airport in the World” for the second year in a row by SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2022, is preparing to welcome 58 million passengers annually. A stunning expansion was recently unveiled featuring a 10,000-sqm, lush, tropical indoor garden named “The Orchard.” Drenched in natural light and featuring sustainably sourced plants and shrubs, it offers a show-stopping, luxury shopping experience to passengers with many first-of-a-kind retail outlets.

Fans travelling to the world’s greatest football show can find more information about the journey and the specially themed services on offer by reading the Qatar Airways travel guide:

https://www.qatarairways.com/en/FIFA-world-cup/travel-guide.html