Radisson Hotel Group announces the opening of Radisson Blu Resort, Lanzarote

Located in Costa Teguise and offering vast views of the Atlantic Ocean, Radisson Blu Resort, Lanzarote has opened its doors. The resort is the first Radisson Hotel Group property to arrive on the island, and the third in the Canary Islands, joining two Radisson Blu resorts in Gran Canaria.

The hotel is focused on sustainability, with solar panels producing 100% of the hotel’s daytime energy consumption.

Radisson Blu Resort, Lanzarote is ideally located for holiday-seekers to explore the island’s many attractions, such as its volcanic caves known as Jameos del Agua, Timanfaya National Park, or Lanzarote’s capital, Arrecife, and enjoy year-round sun. From the moment of arrival, guests are struck by the resort’s prime ocean-front location and breathtaking views. A few minutes’ walk away is the popular beach, Playa Bastián, and the Lanzarote Promenade, which is the longest promenade in the world, measuring more than 26 kilometers, and providing the setting for scenic coastal walks. The nearby neighborhood of Pueblo Marinero offers a wide selection of bars and restaurants as well as Las Cucharas beach, known for its watersports.

Following an extensive year-long renovation, the property showcases modern coastal architecture and interior design inspired by Lanzarote’s volcanic landscape, and uses natural elements such as wood throughout the hotel, especially in the lobby and restaurants. The building was designed so that guests can enjoy optimum ocean views from all areas of the hotel.

Radisson Blu Resort, Lanzarote features 225 guest suites, all with terraces, of which 13 are swim up suites, giving residents direct access to the pool. Leisure amenities include four large, heated swimming pools, as well as a wellness center complete with a gym and spa.

The resort’s three restaurants, all with sea views, offer a variety of culinary experiences, from Italian to buffet-style dining and local specialties. Sesto Senso serves a combination of traditional Italian recipes with the best seasonal Canarian produce. Tremor is a buffet restaurant with local and international dishes while Maar offers delicious tapas, poke bowls, and salads in a casual, beach club setting.

Radisson Blu Resort, Lanzarote is committed to Radisson Hotel Group’s Net Zero strategy by using solar panels and a geothermal plant that produce renewable energy to heat water, operate the air conditioning system, and heat the resort’s swimming pools. The hotel also operates a zero plastic policy and is Travelife certified, recognizing the property’s sustainability achievements.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President for Northern & Western Europe at Radisson Hotel Group says, “To introduce the Radisson Blu brand to Lanzarote with such an outstanding property is a great achievement. The Canary Islands are a leading destination for guests looking for a relaxing break in the sunshine at any time of year, and this resort offers the perfect place to stay. The location and facilities speak for themselves and provide an ideal haven to unwind.”

Óscar Palacios, Director of Expansion at Canarian Hospitality says, “It is a great honor for us that Radisson Hotel Group has placed its trust in our company to continue its growth in Spain. We want our value proposition based on sustainability and professionalism to make Radisson Blu Resort, Lanzarote, the best upper-upscale hotel on the island and one of the best establishments in the Canary Islands.”

Radisson Blu Resort, Lanzarote, is the eighth Radisson Hotel Group property to open in Spain, where the Group aims to triple its portfolio by 2025.