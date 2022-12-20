British Airways has appointed a full-time Master of Wine, Tim Jackson MW, to elevate the premium experience for its customers both on the ground and in the air.

British Airways’ Master of Wine will play a vital role in selecting and tasting potential new wines, curating menu descriptions, developing the airline’s wider drinks strategy and sourcing a diverse range of wines from across the globe for customers to enjoy.

As well as carefully selecting fine wines and sparkling options, the Master of Wine will also lead the selection of the airline’s drinks portfolio across its lounges and on board. This includes championing the best of British beers, promoting classic gins and rolling out innovative non-alcoholic alternatives. A large part of the role will also include a sustained focus on taking into consideration differences in flavours, as well as taste and structure changes of beverages at altitude.

Sajida Ismail, Director of Onboard Experience at British Airways, said: “We are really excited to have Tim at British Airways. His knowledge and expertise play an integral role in our efforts to continue to deliver the premium experience that our customers look for when they fly with us and offer products that our colleagues are proud to serve.

“Going forward, we also have lots of exciting plans that will champion new drink offerings and celebrate the global network that we fly to.”

Tim Jackson, British Airways’ Master of Wine said: “I’m delighted to be the first person to take this position at British Airways. As an avid traveller, I have sampled wine from all corners of the globe, ranging from California to Chile, so I hope my love for travel, together with my experience and knowledge of beverages, will make a positive difference to the premium experience we offer our customers.”

Tim has already introduced new Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir wines in the airline’s premium cabins, including Dog Point Sauvignon Blanc in First and Grove Mill Sauvignon Blanc in Club World, both from Marlborough, New Zealand.

In First, the airline has rolled out a special Bordeaux selection for the festive season, celebrating the 2010 vintage from both sides of Bordeaux comprising Château Haut-Batailley and Clos de l’Oratoire. Customers can enjoy either of these wines in December.

From January 2023, British Airways will also be introducing a wine-selection strategy in First and Club World, showcasing different destinations across the airline’s network that produce premium wines. The airline will spotlight one destination at a time, to celebrate where the wines come from and the global network that the airline flies to. This builds on British Airways’ continued plans to bring a wide range of wines from around the world for its customers to enjoy in the comfort of their seat.

Cape Town in South Africa will be the airline’s first focus, with new wine offerings including Radford Dale’s Renaissance Chenin Blanc from old vines in Stellenbosch, as well as Andrea and Chris Mullineux’s benchmark Swartland Syrah from South Africa’s Winery of the Year.

This appointment forms part of the airline’s wider commitment to continue to upgrade its product proposition for its customers. British Airways implemented an improved service across its First, World Traveller Plus, World Traveller and Club Europe cabins earlier this year and recently relaunched its Club World brasserie-style dining experience, with new seasonal menus championing the best of British cuisine.