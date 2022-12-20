Ryanair adds Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca, and Valencia routes to Belfast International Airport

Ryanair, the UK’s no.1 & most reliable airline, has announced 4 additional routes for its comeback to Belfast International Airport for Summer’23.

The return to Belfast International will consist of 16 total routes incl. these 4 newly announced routes to Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca, and Valencia. Ryanair will operate over 140 weekly flights to/from Belfast International with 2 based aircraft from the beginning of the Summer’23 season, driving invaluable inbound tourism to Belfast and offering its Northern-Ireland customers unbeatable choice and the lowest fares when booking their summer getaways.

Ryanair’s Belfast International Summer’23 schedule will deliver:

– 2 based aircraft

– $200m investment in Belfast

– 16 new routes incl. 4 announced today, Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca, & Valencia

– Over 140 flights per week

– Over 800 total jobs

Ryanair has driven the post-pandemic recovery of tourism across Europe, proving to be the most reliable airline in the UK with the fewest number of cancellations over a difficult summer’22 with ATC strikes and staff shortages across the industry. If the UK is to continue its recovery the Government needs to show support for growth by scrapping the aviation tax (APD) entirely for all flights. Whilst a benefit to domestic travel, a 50% cut on domestic flights only from April’23 is not enough.

With 16 total routes to choose from for Summer’23, Belfast International customers and visitors can plan ahead and book a well-deserved getaway, on the lowest possible fares. To celebrate these 4 additional routes Ryanair will operate upon its return to Belfast International, the airline has launched a seat sale with fares available from just £29.99 which must be booked by the 21st of Dec’22 for travel from April – October’23, only on www.ryanair.com

Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady said:

“We are pleased to announce 4 additional routes at our new base at Belfast International for Summer’23 to the exciting destinations of Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca, and Valencia. We will operate 16 total routes and 2 based aircraft representing an investment of $200m and the creation of over 800 direct/indirect jobs at Belfast International.

To encourage additional investment from all airlines from next Summer onward, the UK Government must immediately scrap ADP taxes for all flights, which currently put the UK at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries.

To celebrate today’s announcement, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from £29.99 for travel from April’23 until October’23, which must be booked by the 21st of Dec’22. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and book early to avoid missing out.”

Graham Keddie, Managing Director, Belfast International Airport said:

“The addition of a further four new routes by Ryanair is a fantastic way to end 2022. These exciting new destinations, particularly Budapest and Cardiff, which are both previously unserved, are most welcome and will provide further connectivity from Northern Ireland. From March 2023 Ryanair will now operate 16 new routes and base two aircraft providing a real boost to the local tourism and business economy.”