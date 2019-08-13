Radisson Hospitality signs latest property in Istanbul

Radisson Hospitality has signed for the Radisson Residences Avrupa Tem İstanbul in Turkey.

The 140-apartment residence will be located within the Avrupa Tem Residential Complex and will open before the end of this year, following a partial renovation.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “We see a positive growth trend in the hospitality industry in Turkey.

“Following the first residence project under the Radisson brand, we are delighted to bring another excellent property to Istanbul.

“We thank our partners once again for their continued trust for a third project with us, bringing our presence to 16 properties in Istanbul.”

The property will consist of 140 modern apartments, combining a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

The residence will also feature a well-equipped gym and a spa, including an indoor swimming pool to accommodate both short- and long-term stays.

The Radisson Residences Avrupa Tem İstanbul is located within the Avrupa Tem Residential Complex, close to Istanbul Airport.

The Radisson Residences Avrupa Tem İstanbul will be approximately 30 minutes’ drive from the new Istanbul Airport, and only 400 metres from the nearest exit of the Trans-European Motorway, linking the residence to the city.