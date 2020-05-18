Rabbitt appointed chief executive of Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group has announced Kevin Rabbitt has been appointed chief executive of the small passenger vessel business.

Rabbitt is expected to take up the role in July, while founder, chairman and current chief executive, Terry MacRae, will continue as executive chairman.

MacRae said: “Kevin brings an entrepreneurial mindset and tremendous business expertise to Hornblower and is well qualified to helm our organisation in the challenging times ahead.

“Kevin’s track record combined with his understanding of our business, made him a great fit for the position.”

A member of the Hornblower board since 2018, Rabbitt joins from NEP Group, a global provider of tele-production services for major events, where he has been chief executive since 2012.

Under his leadership, the company expanded its operations from two to 24 countries, delivered exceptional results for shareholders and created an impressive suite of client solutions.

Kansas City native Rabbitt has enjoyed a productive career stretching two decades.

This includes a stint at management consultants Bain & Co, and Las Vegas-based Global Experience Specialists, the leading producer of face to face events and expositions, where he advanced to be chief executive while refocusing and growing the business post 9/11.

Rabbitt’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for industry-leader Hornblower as many parts of the group’s operations prepare to resume operations when current pandemic restrictions are lifted.

“Hornblower is a business I’ve long admired, and I am honoured that Terry is entrusting me to take his vision forward,” said Rabbitt.

“In these unprecedented times, there will be challenges alongside opportunities.

“And I look forward to ensuring that the business is well positioned to come out stronger in the months ahead.”