Hornblower completes Journey Beyond acquisition

Hornblower has closed on the acquisition of leading experiential travel group, Journey Beyond.

The Australian company will join a growing portfolio of travel experiences and further expand its global footprint in Australia with a presence in 111 countries and territories worldwide.

“In our continued efforts to position Hornblower as a global leader in experiences and transportation, we are always exploring growth opportunities that will help expand our guest offerings and leverage our core capabilities of operating world-class customer experiences,” said Kevin Rabbitt, chief executive, Hornblower Group.

“As two organisations with unmatched expertise in the experiential travel space, Journey Beyond aligns perfectly within our business strategy and core mission of creating amazing experiences for our guests.

“We look forward to growing the rich and unmatched business operations the Journey Beyond team has built as the premiere experiential travel company in Australia.”

Journey Beyond owns 13 Australian brands, operating in 60 destinations Australia-wide.

“We are thrilled to join the Hornblower global portfolio of renowned brands. Journey Beyond and Hornblower share the same values and commitment towards what we do best - delivering one-of-a-kind guest experiences that create lasting memories,” said Chris Tallent, chief executive, Journey Beyond.

“We look forward to this next venture and we are excited to see Journey Beyond thrive within Hornblower Group into 2022 and beyond.”

With the completion of this acquisition, Journey Beyond will join Hornblower’s world-class offerings which include water-based experiences, land-based experiences, overnight cruises and experiences and ferry and transportation services across 111 countries and 125 cities.

The acquisition will support Hornblower’s overall business strategy to grow its product offerings in some of the most vibrant travel and tourism markets in the world.