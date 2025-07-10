Quito unveils its new city brand to boost tourism and highlight its identity

With a massive celebration full of culture, technology and emotion, the Ecuadorian capital has officially presented its new City Brand. This visual and symbolic logo seeks to position Quito as an internationally competitive tourist, cultural and economic destination by strengthening its historical identity and contemporary appeal.

Under the unofficial slogan of “the most beautiful city in the world”, Quito presented its new identity in a festive night that combined tradition and avant-garde: light shows, drones, live theatre, holograms and immersive mapping marked the celebration, which brought together thousands of Quito locals and visitors alike.

The brand logo evokes elements deeply rooted in Andean history. Inspired by the petroglyphs in Tulipe—archaeological remains of the Yumbo people—the icon represents ancestral knowledge, the sun god and movement, essential elements to understand the worldview of this city located right in the middle of the world.

During the event, the Mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, noted the high levels of participation in the process: “The creation of this image was a collective effort; we did not hire any company. Thousands of children, young people and citizens contributed their ideas. The drawings they shared made it clear that the sun and the mountains are the heart of Quito”.

The event also served as a reminder of one of the city’s recent achievements: the Guinness World Record reached during the Bicentennial, when over 7,000 people drew Quito inside a massive heart.

The new City Brand is part of a strategy in line with international best practices, which recommend updating the urban image every 3 to 4 years to maintain relevance in an increasingly competitive global market. In addition to reinforcing a sense of local belonging, the image seeks to project a modern, sustainable and culturally rich vision of the Ecuadorian capital to the outside world.

With this commitment, Quito renews its invitation to European travellers: a lively city, where mountains embrace history, the sun vertically aligns at noon, and culture flourishes in every corner.