Uber Boat by Thames Clippers Partnership Sails On as River Travel Booms

Uber and Thames Clippers are renewing their game-changing partnership, extending the operation of Uber Boat by Thames Clippers and cementing the River Thames as one of London’s fastest-growing transport routes.

The updated partnership agreement has been extended to 2030, ensuring that Thames Clippers’ vessels and piers continue carrying the Uber branding for the next five years.

Launched in July 2020, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has become one of the capital’s most-loved travel options. From commuters skipping the gridlock, to tourists chasing skyline selfies, and people riding the waves for a great night out, demand for river travel is rising fast.

Sean Collins, CEO and Co-Founder of Thames Clippers, said: “For over 20 years, we’ve championed the Thames as a vital artery through the capital, offering an alternative, scenic, and efficient mode of transport. Our partnership with Uber has been transformational, building on an already successful five years that cultivated a loyal customer base and significantly elevated our brand presence.

“This collaboration has unlocked entirely new audiences, expanded our reach, and supercharged our growth. We look forward to further innovating together by combining Uber’s global digital platform with our local operational expertise. We’re making river travel not just a viable option, but a mainstream choice for both Londoners and visitors, helping to reimagine urban mobility and multi-modal travel in the capital.”

The renewed partnership reflects not just continuity, but also innovation. In 2023, the River Bus launched the UK’s first hybrid electric commuter vessel, while its first zero-emissions ferry debuts later this year, further easing river crossing congestion and cutting emissions along the Thames.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has also become a stage for London’s cultural life, hosting everything from drag shows for Pride, to English National Opera serenades for Valentine’s Day. Furthermore, it has welcomed famous faces onboard including HRH King Charles and global superstar Usher, who threw a celeb-packed party on one of the vessels.

Andrew Brem, General Manager of Uber UK, said: “Uber Boat by Thames Clippers brings our travel vision to life, giving Londoners even more ways to get around the city. This river boat service is a truly unique part of London life, providing a scenic, sustainable and seamless way to get around the capital. And it’s really fun.”

This extended partnership is a key part of Uber’s multi-modal mission: making every mode of travel, from cars and e-bikes to trains, flights and boats, available in one app. With the Thames now a core part of that journey, the future of London travel is not just on land, it’s on the water.

The first Uber Boat by Thames Clippers vessel set sail on August 2020, officially marking the start of the rebranded service on the Thames. Since then, the River Bus service has made waves with several milestones including:

July 2020: Uber partners with Thames Clippers, rebranding the service as Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, with booking available via the Uber app.

August 2020: First Uber Boat sets sail, officially marking the start of the rebranded service on the Thames.

September 2022: Northleaf Capital acquires a majority stake in Thames Clippers, accelerating investment into fleet expansion and innovation.

September 2023: Earth Clipper, Mars Clipper, and Celestial Clipper — the first hybrid vessels — enter service, paving the way for electrification.

December 2023: Orbit Clipper, the UK’s first fully electric cross-river ferry, is unveiled ahead of launch.

May 2024: Thames Clippers secures financial backing to expand and decarbonise its fleet, supporting growing daily passenger numbers.