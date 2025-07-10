Ishraq Hospitality Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Drive Strategic Growth

Ishraq Hospitality, a division of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, is pleased to announce the promotion of three distinguished team members, each recognized for their unwavering commitment, leadership excellence, and impactful contributions to the group’s continued success across the Middle East and beyond.

Sylvia Matei Promoted to Cluster General Manager

Sylvia Matei has been promoted from Cluster Hotel Manager to Cluster General Manager, now overseeing Holiday Inn Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport and Staybridge Suites Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport. Bringing over 15 years of hospitality leadership experience, Sylvia has played a pivotal role in raising operational standards and enhancing guest satisfaction.

Her tenure with IHG Hotels & Resorts has been marked by consistent performance in driving revenue growth, operational efficiency, and team development. Under her leadership, the hotels have earned accolades including the IHG Guest Voice and Loyalty Award and Best Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

In her expanded role, Sylvia will also take on a strategic leadership position for the forthcoming launch of Crowne Plaza Batumi and Batumi Hotel Apartments in Georgia, a significant milestone in Ishraq Hospitality’s international expansion.

Ahmad Najib Appointed as Commercial Director

Ahmad Najib has been promoted to Commercial Director, recognizing his strategic leadership and consistent contributions to commercial performance since joining Ishraq in 2019.

Overseeing sales and marketing across eight properties, Ahmad has implemented effective pricing, distribution, and partnership strategies that strengthened brand positioning in both leisure and business markets. With over 18 years of experience across brands like IHG, Radisson, Rotana, and Marriott, he now takes charge of commercial planning for Ishraq’s upcoming openings in Georgia and Egypt, including Crowne Plaza Batumi, Holiday Inn Express, and The Five Hotel Apartments in Cairo New Capital.

Mohamad Negro Elevated to Senior Marketing & PR Manager

Mohamad Negro has been promoted to Senior Marketing & PR Manager, following his strong impact on brand visibility, digital performance, and campaign execution at Crowne Plaza Dubai Deira and Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah.

He has been instrumental in managing IHG’s digital tools and platforms, directly supporting room and F&B revenue growth. In his new role, Mohamad will oversee marketing for all eight Dubai hotels, and support the launch of new properties in Georgia and Egypt, working closely with the commercial team and under the guidance of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group’s Marketing team to ensure strategic alignment.

Joseph Karam, Chief Operating Officer of Ishraq Hospitality, stated: “At Ishraq, we are deeply committed to fostering a high-performance culture by empowering individuals who consistently go above and beyond. Sylvia, Ahmad, and Mohamad have each demonstrated strong leadership, strategic acumen, and unwavering dedication to our company’s vision. Their promotions reflect our trust in their capabilities to drive our growth ambitions across the UAE, Georgia, and Egypt.”

These promotions highlight Ishraq Hospitality’s continued commitment to nurturing talent and elevating internal leadership. Each of these individuals brings a unique set of skills and strategic foresight that will fuel Ishraq’s growth across the UAE, Georgia, Egypt, and beyond.