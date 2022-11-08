Quito exhibits its tourist attractions at World Travel Market

Quito Turismo is attending the new edition of the World Travel Market, from 7-9 November at ExCel (London). This is one of the most important international tourism events, with the aim of promoting the capital’s top tourism products to the British market and establishing relationships that will boost the flow of tourists.

Over the three days, Quito Turismo will be at the Ecuador stand (LA 450), taking part in more than 30 meetings to make contact with the main travel agents, tour operators and media in the British and European markets.

Gastronomy will play a key role, with canelazo (a typical hot beverage from Quito) tastings taking place at our stand at 12:30 on all three days.

Also, within the World Travel Market framework, Quito was nominated in the “Most Desired Destination” category of the Wanderlust Travel Awards, organised by the prestigious British magazine, Wanderlust, which specialises in travel and tourism. We’ll find out if Quito wins the award for this category at the gala due to take place on 8 November at the Tower of London.