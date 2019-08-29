Quinn to join Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection and U River Cruises have appointed Dawn Quinn as their latest key account manager in the UK.

She will join a trade team of five, led by UK managing director, Chris Townson.

Joining from Scenic & Emerald Waterways, where she was national sales manager for the past four years, Quinn will be responsible for the management of Uniworld and U’s valued trade partners, and building relationships with new accounts.

Townson said: “We’re thrilled to bring Dawn on board, and I’m looking forward to her working closely with our dedicated Uniworld and U account managers to grow our partner relationships even further.

“I worked with Dawn at Scenic where she successfully managed the top accounts and secured a number of new relationships.

“I’ve already spoken to many of our key trade partners and they are delighted to hear Dawn is now working for Uniworld.”

Reporting to national sales manager Rachel Healey, Quinn will be on the road, meeting and supporting agents and partners alike, and communicating the elevation of the Uniworld brand, and U’s unique differences.

Her appointment follows the departure of James Howlett who has moved into a sales position with escorted tour operator Collette.

Quinn: “I’m really looking forward to supporting Chris, Rachel and the rest of the team, and introducing this award-winning brand to a new pool of agents in the UK.

“It’s a pleasure to be working on a brand which is widely recognised as the most luxurious river cruise line in the world, and an operator like U which is bringing cruising to a whole new generation of travellers.”

Quinn will join the Uniworld and U River Cruises team on September 16th.