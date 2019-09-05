Bin Hussein to lead Andaz Dubai the Palm in Dubai

Andaz Dubai the Palm has selected Kifah Bin Hussein for the role of general manager.

With an inspiring vision of quintessential modern hospitality, Bin Hussein will lead the first Andaz hotel in Dubai when it opens on December 1st, having overseen its two-year transformation from inception, through to reality.

No stranger to the Hyatt family, he brings 22 years’ experience working with the hotel group, having held roles in multiple management positions across a variety of properties in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Dubai.

He strongly believes that this approach remains at the heart of the business and it’s this dedication and leadership that has led to past colleagues joining his current team at Andaz Dubai the Palm.

Bin Hussein’s vision is to establish Andaz Dubai the Palm as Dubai’s leading boutique lifestyle hotel, showcasing understated luxury, and placing a strong emphasis on art, design, local culture and locally sourced produce.

He looks forward to creating a community that boasts a sense of camaraderie between guests and staff, in a barrier-free environment that feels like home the moment you step through the door.

Andaz directly translates to ‘personal style’ and Bin Hussein has worked closely with local designers and artists to create a vibrant space that is bold in design, and showcases local culture and heritage through abstract and contemporary art forms.

Targeting Dubai’s buzzing art scene and entrepreneurial circles, Kifah has created a creative hub in which the region’s up and coming talent can come together, feel inspired, and express their own personal style.

Above all, he draws emphasis on the notion that Andaz Dubai the Palm is a neighbourhood hotel that celebrates its iconic location, and truly reflects the heart of the destination and its people.

When asked what he looks forward to most at Andaz Dubai the Palm, Bin Hussein stated: “I look forward to welcoming guests to a vibrant community that makes them feel at home from the moment they arrive.

“Our aim is to create an open, barrier free space that offers a sense of tranquillity and an environment in which they can immerse themselves into the local culture.

“Having worked with Hyatt for many years, I’m excited to work with Andaz as it’s an innovative and creative brand that allows me to push the boundaries.

“This is only achievable with the input and hard work of the creative and talented associates that were individually selected, I aim to always allow the associates to provide their input and comments in an open discussion as we will grow together and this is even more true at Andaz Dubai the Palm with the young creative team.”