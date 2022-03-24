Qatar opens accommodation booking portal for FIFA World Cup

Qatar has announced that the accommodation booking website for fans attending the FIFA World Cup has opened.

The event will take place from November 21st to December 18th this year, with a total of 64 matches to be held in eight venues.

Tickets are available now on a first come first served basis here.

All ticket holders are “invited to apply for accommodation” via the Qatar Accommodation Agency.

The body will be the main booking platform for fans staying during the tournament and has the most extensive range of accommodation options available at a variety of price points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although fans are welcome to book accommodation via hotel/holiday websites or other means, the QAA portal is recommended as it will have the most availability of accommodation options at fair prices,” a statement explained.

There will be a wide range of accommodation options, including hotels, apartments, villas, fan villages and cruise ship cabins.

All fans attending FIFA World Cup matches will also need to obtain a Hayya Card – part of the Fan ID system.

This is a digital or physical card that will contain all information for fans’ visits, including match tickets, accommodation details and Covid-19 status.

A valid Hayya Card will also provide free access to public transport on match days and smart journey planning (via the Hayya app).