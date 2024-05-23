Qatar Executive Welcomes the World’s First Gulfstream G700 Aircraft to Doha

Qatar Executive (QE), the corporate jet subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group, has officially welcomed the delivery of two new Gulfstream G700 aircraft to the fleet, becoming the worldwide exclusive commercial operator of the aircraft.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Today we welcome the industry’s highest performance ultra-long-range business jet, Gulfstream G700 aircraft to the Qatar Executive fleet.

“We are proud to enhance our existing fleet of 15 Gulfstream G650ER aircraft to include the pinnacle of business aviation excellence and look forward to seeing our guests on board soon to experience this technologically advanced aircraft.”

President of Gulfstream, Mr. Mark Burns, said: “Qatar Executive has been a valued Gulfstream customer for nearly 10 years. We are honoured to have them as our international partner for the launch and first deliveries of the all-new G700. We look forward to growing their fleet in the months ahead.”

The G700 represents the future of private air travel, offering a superior flying experience with unrivalled design, technology, comfort and style. The aircraft offers an exceptionally spacious passenger cabin consisting of four individual living areas including a dedicated private rear stateroom with a permanent fixed bed.

The bespoke cabins have been designed and meticulously crafted to meet the standards of Qatar Executive’s most discerning customers. The passenger experience has been augmented to include a revolutionary lighting system, the industry’s lowest cabin pressure altitude and natural lighting through 20 windows.

The G700 also prioritises passengers’ comfort with a whisper-quiet cabin, along with 100 per cent fresh air replenished every two to three minutes, and an ionising system for the cabin air, providing the highest air quality possible to date in a business jet. This innovation ensures passengers arrive more refreshed than with any other aircraft type.

Combining the Qatar Airways Group’s signature personalised service with leading operational safety and management, the G700 is a fitting addition to Qatar Executive’s already ultra-modern-fleet. The new addition is also a testament to QE’s consistent drive to deliver excellence.

Qatar Executive expects an additional eight G700 to be delivered in the near future, with two aircraft already received and two more set to arrive within weeks. The new G700 fleet will enter full commercial service in June, and QE is already taking advance expressions of interest from clients to charter the new aircraft.

The Qatar Executive G700 will also be on display at the upcoming 2024 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE2024) – Europe’s premier on-demand aviation and advanced air mobility event, taking place in Geneva, Switzerland from 28-30 May 2024.

Qatar Executive was recently voted Middle East’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2024 at this year’s Middle Eastern Ceremony of the World Travel Awards.