Celebrate NAIDOC Week at Uluṟu

NAIDOC Week celebrations have been unveiled for Ayers Rock Resort, Uluṟu, with the iconic Red Centre destination offering an uplifting program of arts, food and wine, education and music events for guests to enjoy from 7 July to 14 July to honour the national occasion.

The special 2024 program will mark a double celebration; with Ayers Rock Resort nodding to this year’s NAIDOC theme while toasting its 40th Birthday.

NAIDOC Week is celebrated in July each year to honour the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Events scheduled across multiple days and locations within Ayers Rock Resort will align to the theme of ‘Keep the Fire Burning’, chosen by NAIDOC to “embody the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture - with fire symbolising connection”.

The 2024 program includes:

· Pop-Up Australian Native High Tea at Ilkari Restaurant, Sails in the Desert

Ahead of the official launch of Australian Native High Tea on 1 August, guests during NAIDOC Week can enjoy a pop-up High Tea where savoury and sweet bites are infused with native and Indigenous flavours. The 1.5-hour experience will operate daily and is accompanied by tea from Indigenous company Blak Brews, coffee or an optional Australian sparkling wine.

Available throughout NAIDOC Week, 2pm – 4pm. From $75 per adult and $45 per child. Bookings required, available online soon, and via hotel reception.



· “Keep the Fire Burning” Dinner at Arnguli Grill, Desert Gardens Hotel

Featuring a BBQ grill and smoked-style menu, a special five-course dinner will highlight Indigenous ingredients and enterprises, like an amuse-bouche infused with gin from Beachtree Distilling Co. Guests will also enjoy a talk from one of Arnguli’s Indigenous chef team, who will showcase the native ingredients and traditional culinary practices used.

Available nightly during NAIDOC week, bookings recommended. Enquire at hotel reception.



· NAIDOC Markets and Live Bands at Town Square

A buzzing NAIDOC market will feature stalls like Barber Black Kings and Minyma Arts, while a fashion show featuring the likes of YARN and Ngumpie Weaving will wow guests with the latest fashions from Indigenous enterprises of the region. There’ll also be live music from the local Mutitjulu and Docker River bands for all the family to enjoy.

Sunday 14 July, 10am-4pm.



· Artist Talks at Gallery of Central Australia (GoCA)

GoCA artists in residence will be in the gallery, speaking about the significance of their work in a range of special Artist Talks. GoCA showcases artwork from 23 Indigenous Art Centres throughout the Central Western Desert region, providing an important income stream to remote Indigenous communities.

· Jarrah Boy Beer Tastings at Outback BBQ & Bar

Enjoy live music and sample the likes of a Gwangal Red Earth Lager with native tree honey, Njarala Native Botanical Lager with Desert Lime and Karkalla, and Bubul Ocean Ale with Samphire and Karkalla; all from Indigenous-owned beverage company, Jarrah Boy Beer.

Available Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th July, 4pm – 6pm



· Indigenous Film Festival at Arkani Theatre

A range of Indigenous movies will be shown, including Charlies Country and Bran Nue Day, with multiple screenings throughout the week.

Along with the celebrations, there’ll be a raft of other activities available to guests where Indigenous culture takes centre stage; including Wintjiri Wiru – which sees more than 1,100 choreographed drones, lasers and projections light up the desert to tell an Anangu chapter of the ancient Mala story - and complimentary activities like Bush Food Experiences and painting workshops for kids.

Matt Cameron-Smith, CEO of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia, says: “Ayers Rock Resort is the place to be for NAIDOC Week – the atmosphere will be electric as we celebrate this special week in our 40th year. Guests can expect to connect deeply with culture and honour the history of our Indigenous communities – especially Aṉangu of Pitjantjatjara - Yankunytjatjara Country.”

For more information on Ayers Rock Resort, visit www.ayersrockresort.com.au or call 1300 134 044. For more information on NAIDOC Week, visit www.naidoc.org.au.