Qatar Airways to Unveil Exciting Network Expansion Announcements

Qatar Airways, will once again participate in the world’s largest travel and trade event ITB Berlin, from 7-9 March 2023, and is planning to make a significant network announcement.

These plans will be revealed during Qatar Airways press conference for global media on the first day of the exhibition.

The conference will highlight the spectacular success of the World’s Best Airline’s achievements during the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, as well as expectations for the year ahead in the presence of the world’s most notable gathering of travel and tourism professionals.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We look forward to reuniting with the leaders of the global travel industry, especially our travel trade partners, to celebrate our achievements and to introduce our latest products and services to the industry dating back to before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our track record speaks for itself and over the years my country has strived towards being a beacon of positivity in the world of aviation and beyond, most notably as the host country of the greatest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. I look forward to this year’s edition of ITB Berlin 2023 to share our plans for the year ahead and to continue to make Qatar a more connected place through HIA, The World’s Best Airport.”

In light of Qatar Airways latest expansion announcement of its sports partnership portfolio as the Official Airline and Global Partner of Formula 1, the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, Trade show exhibitors are welcome to visit the stand and experience the F1 Car Racing Simulator setting a new standard of excitement for international travel and tourism guests.

The world-leading travel trade show, ITB Berlin, which is a central communication and marketing annual event, showcases a range of travel exhibitors from over 180 countries and five continents, providing over 160,000 visitors with information on new products, services and facilities in the tourism industry.

Qatar Airways welcomes all guests at ITB to visit its new exhibition pavilion at the trade fair in Hall 2.2, stand 207, from 7-9 March. A press conference will take place on Tuesday 7 March 2023 at 12:00pm. For all media wishing to attend, please reserve by emailing [email protected]