Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Announces Sascha Hemmann as Managing Director of Rosewood Schloss Fuschl

As Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® continues to find new and enchanting destinations to further expand in Europe, the ultra-luxury brand is pleased to announce the appointment of Sascha Hemmann as Managing Director of Rosewood Schloss Fuschl, opening in spring 2024.

Nestled amidst the natural beauty of turquoise-blue Lake Fuschl near Salzburg, surrounded by mountains and forests, this exquisite resort will embody Rosewood’s guiding principle, A Sense of Place®, immersing guests in the rich cultural and scenic landscape of the region. Sascha Hemmann’s knowhow in the hospitality industry will be pivotal to the continuing success of the hotel as Rosewood navigates the unveiling of this historic property.

With a distinguished career that spans nearly 30 years, German-born Hemmann is intimately familiar with the Rosewood brand, joining the Rosewood Schloss Fuschl team after serving as Managing Director of Rosewood Bermuda for over three years. During his time at Rosewood Bermuda, Sascha has truly embraced the brand’s A Sense of Place® philosophy, helping to maintain Rosewood Bermuda’s status as one of the top luxury resorts on the island, with a unique Bermudian flare that is reminiscent of the destination’s reputation for hospitality. He looks to tap into the skills he acquired at this esteemed property to curate an equally stunning lakeside retreat at Schloss Fuschl. Prior to joining the Rosewood brand family, Sascha Hemmann also served as General Manager of Nanuku Auberge Resort in Viti Levu, Fiji; Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spa in Phuket and Koh Phangan, Thailand; and with Capella Hotels across the United States, China, and Singapore. Additionally, he has held several leadership roles at hotels across the United Arab Emirates, the Caribbean, the Maldives, Brunei, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

“Sascha’s appointment marks an important milestone in Rosewood Schloss Fuschl’s journey,” says Victor Clavell, Senior Vice President of Operations, EMEAC at Rosewood Hotel Group. “As we prepare to open the doors of this regal lakeside retreat, his passion for creating exceptional guest experiences and his ability to infuse local culture into a resort will be crucial to putting the final touches on the property’s transformation. Sascha’s extensive international experience, combined with his innovative approach and high standards of excellence, will undoubtedly elevate this prestigious resort to new heights. We are thrilled to have him on board as we prepare to launch this addition to our brand.”

“We are extremely pleased to have gained such an accomplished and internationally experienced Managing Director for Rosewood Schloss Fuschl,” states Karl-Heinz Pawlizki, CEO of Arabella Hospitality SE. “Thanks to Sascha’s many years of expertise, he will lend Schloss Fuschl its very own personal touch and position the hotel as one of the leading luxury resorts, promising an unforgettable stay thanks to its unique location and outstanding service. For us, it is a matter of the heart to establish Schloss Fuschl as a second luxury hotel under the Rosewood brand as an outstanding hotel in addition to Rosewood Munich, which we will open this year in fall.”

With surroundings that feel straight out of a storybook, Rosewood Schloss Fuschl is only a short distance away from picturesque Salzburg, a city famous for its history, culture, music, and more. Located within the countryside, the hotel has an elegant history and joins Rosewood Vienna in the brand’s collection of Austrian properties. The full renovation, which began in 2022, will update the structure and grounds to feature 98 well-appointed guestrooms, including 46 suites and six chalets. In addition, Rosewood Schloss Fuschl will be home to world-class restaurants and lounges and will also feature Asaya, Rosewood’s integrative well-being concept, with eight treatment rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a fitness center.

First used as a hotel space in 1954, Hotel Schloss Fuschl was initially constructed as a castle to serve as a country escape for Austrian royalty, with its original structure dating back to 1450. Across its fabled history, the resort has been acclaimed as an exquisite, tranquil retreat for discerning travellers from film stars to foreign dignitaries. Its silhouette has been synonymous with the grandeur and glory of elegance through time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl marks an important addition to the brand’s ever-growing collection of ultra-luxury hotels and resorts across Europe, including Rosewood London, Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany, and Rosewood Munich, which will open in late 2023.