Qatar Airways to take off for Gaborone, Botswana, in October

Qatar Airways will launch a new service to Gaborone, Botswana, on October 27th.

The capital and largest city of Botswana will be the airline’s first destination in the African country.

The three-times weekly flights will be operated by an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring 36 seats in business class and 247 seats in economy.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are excited to be launching three-weekly flights to Gaborone, another highly sought-after destination in Africa.

“Qatar Airways is committed to growing our presence in Africa and adding to the 22 destinations in 15 countries we already offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our new service to the enchanting city of Gaborone will enable us to provide a seamless journey to and from Botswana, for passengers connecting from our extensive network of more than 160 destinations worldwide.”

Gaborone is the capital and the largest city in Botswana, a landlocked country in southern Africa, bounded by Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The nation’s vast nature and wildlife have made it a renowned destination for adventurous tourists from across the globe.