Revamped W Washington DC returns to market

The newly renovated W Washington DC has been officially unveiled.

The Beaux Arts landmark is located a stone’s throw from the White House and had completed a $50 million floor-to-rooftop redesign.

Led by architecture and interior design firm Studio GAIA, alongside the W brand’s own design team, the remodelling of W Washington DC infuses irreverent energy and cutting-edge design into a historic hotel that has been at the epicentre of the city’s social and political scene for over 100 years.

“It’s been a decade since W Washington DC opened its doors and forever transformed the nation’s capital with a bold and dynamic energy that has been embraced by the city’s power players and visitors alike,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, W Hotels.

“This complete reimagining further cements the hotel as the ultimate can’t-miss destination in the heart of the city and it also marks an important and exciting milestone in our substantial renovation strategy currently underway at many of our W properties in North America.”

An homage to the city’s many iconic memorials that utilise water, a sleek waterfall greets guests upon entry, cancelling the street noise and transporting them into the W experience.

The welcome desk features large glass columns which pull from the surrounding architecture and in a more tongue-in-cheek nod, political cartoons referring freedom of speech by artist Amit Greenberg are wrapped around the desks of each pod.

The power centre of the hotel – the Living Room (the brand’s signature see and be seen lobby) – is the perfect place for guests and politicos to cross party lines while sipping handcrafted cocktails at the geometric-shaped lobby bar.

The hotel’s renovation includes the reimagining of its guest rooms, increasing the total to 326 rooms, including 15 Fantastic suites, eight Marvellous suites, seven Wow suites, and one Extreme Wow (the brand’s take on the presidential suite).

The hallways that lead to the rooms play with lighting – with beams of light followed by dark shadows to symbolise the two sides of the aisle.

Neon art by Amit Greenberg adorns each hallway, inspired by presidential portraits and ubiquitous DC handshakes.

Each guestroom cleverly remixes classical architecture with bold style and playful references to the city.