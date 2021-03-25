Qatar Airways to return to Mykonos as Greek tourism reopens

Qatar Airways is resuming its service to Mykonos, Greece for the summer season as the destination welcomes visitors once again.

The airline is planning to operate three flights a week using an A320 aircraft.

The news has been welcomed by Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, who said: “We first started flying to Mykonos in May 2018 and the route proved very popular with our customers.

“Due to the global pandemic, we had to suspend services last summer, so we are really delighted to be returning helping support Greece’s efforts to restart tourism.

“We know the authorities in Greece are taking precautions to ensure public safety and visitors will be required to adhere to public health measures put in place in view of the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Equally we will be maintaining our own very high standards.”

The national carrier of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 130 destinations.

The Greek minister for tourism, Harry Theoharis, said: “I am proud to welcome Qatar Airways back to Mykonos.

“It is very pleasing for us to have our luxury destination included in the planning of the airline’s new summer programme.

“In this difficult time this development comes when all of our efforts have been put into the safe opening of Greek tourism.”