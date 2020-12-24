Qatar Airways to boost Montréal services next year

Qatar Airways has announced it will begin incrementally increasing flights to Montréal from January 16th and operate daily frequencies by February 25th.

The service is an increase from the previously scheduled four weekly frequencies.

The Montréal service is operated by Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to increase our services to Montréal, further enhancing connectivity for our Canadian customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We remain committed to serving our customers in Canada and have worked hard throughout the pandemic to ensure we can operate as many flights as possible, in line with the directions of the Canadian government.

“From operating special charter services to a number of commercial flights, we are delighted to now offer a strong schedule of services, complemented by our recently announced partnership with Air Canada.”

This news comes on the heels of the announcement of Qatar Airways’ recent codeshare agreement with Air Canada, applicable to flights between Toronto and Doha.

The agreement will enable both airlines’ passengers to enjoy seamless, one-stop connections to and from Toronto via the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport and onwards to more than 75 destinations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways first began flights to Canada in June 2011 with three weekly flights to Montréal that expanded to four weekly in 2018.

Ambassador of Canada to Qatar, Stefanie McCollum, said: “I am thrilled by these recent developments and the expanded connectivity to Canada.

“These additional flights will give travellers more opportunities to discover Canada and all that it has to offer.

“Our high-quality education and safe cities are attractive to international students, and now their parents will have more options to visit and explore our beautiful and welcoming country.

“It will now be easier for those looking to expand their business or investment in Canada to connect via these flights, and we hope they too will take advantage of the amazing tourism options that await them.”