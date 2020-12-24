Six Senses launches new mobile app to travellers

Six Senses has launched a new travel app that connects guests anytime, anywhere with resorts and hotels around the world from the palm of their hand.

The app has been built to enhance the guest experience, from the initial planning inspiration and practical information right through to customising a stay with activities, concierge services and spa treatments.

Now guests can experience the enticing world of Six Senses resorts and hotels, manage their reservations, book transfers and take advantage of latest offers.

They can plan ahead and set their interest preferences or dietary requirements, pre-book a spa treatment or experience and add on half or full board before they stay.

Once at the resort, arranging more adventures, kids’ activities or restaurant bookings can be done in the moment while Six Senses teams help with all the details.

“Although we are living in times when people are quick to adopt new technology and contactless services are becoming increasingly important, our guests and hosts continue to be at the centre of everything we do.

“They live our values and project what our brand stands for every day, while creating the magic behind each meaningful guest experience,” said Bryan Gabriel, chief commercial officer of Six Senses.

“That’s why, in addition to planning ahead or booking services or amenities, the app also provides valuable information about our guests’ preferences and interests.

“This helps our teams further customize everything from the room set-up to how active or inactive they wish to be when they are staying with us.”

In the coming months, Six Senses has plans to provide the app in additional languages and welcome its exciting resort openings as they open throughout 2021.

The Six Senses app can be downloaded from Apple Store and Google Play to any mobile device.