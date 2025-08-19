Qatar Airways to Begin Operations at The New Terminal One at JFK

Qatar Airways, named World’s Best Airline 2025 for a record ninth time by Skytrax, has selected The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) as its new home in New York. The award-winning carrier will move its operations to the state-of-the-art terminal in 2026 and unveil a premium, 15,000-square-foot Qatar Airways lounge – the airline’s first dedicated lounge in both New York City and the United States.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Qatar Airways launched operations in New York in 2008 at Terminal 8 at JFK Airport. The airline’s network in the US spans 11 destinations to serve more than 3 million passengers annually. With 18 weekly flights, Qatar Airways connects travelers from the US to over 170 destinations worldwide through its home and hub – Doha’s award-winning Hamad International Airport.

The airline’s move to the New Terminal One and the opening of its first dedicated lounge at JFK Airport is in line with Qatar Airways’ commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience, and reflects the strategic importance of New York City in Qatar Airways’ global network.

Offering efficient direct access to the boarding gate from Qatar Airways’ exclusive lounge, the new facility will provide an elevated experience featuring premium food and beverage options and best-in-class amenities including VIP check-in services, relaxation zones, prayer rooms, children’s play areas, premium dining options, and duty-free shopping for Qatar Airways Business Class passengers.

In partnership with Qatar Airways, the New Terminal One will deliver an exceptional guest experience from arrival to departure. The terminal’s modern architecture, light-filled spaces and advanced technology will ensure a seamless and relaxing customer journey that complements Qatar Airways’ world-renowned onboard service. The New Terminal One’s extraordinary retail and dining, blending globally recognized brands and iconic New York favorites - will enrich the passenger experience and create lasting travel memories for those departing the “City That Never Sleeps.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We, at Qatar Airways, look forward to launching our operations at JFK Airport’s New Terminal One and welcoming Qatar Airways Business Class passengers to our first-ever exclusive lounge in the US. Our new state-of-the-art lounge will provide an enhanced experience at each touchpoint and complement our industry-leading Business Class travel experience. From dedicated airport transfers to VIP check-in to the finest of retail and dining options, premium passengers will be offered the World’s Best service at New Terminal One.

“Our move demonstrates the evolution of Qatar Airways’ long-standing commitment to connecting global travelers to New York and expanding our services in the destination integral to our network in the US.”

“We thank the Qatar Airways team for their confidence in us as we begin this exciting new chapter together at JFK,” said Jennifer Aument, CEO, The New Terminal One. “As an airline long synonymous with excellence, Qatar Airways’ decision to partner with the New Terminal One reaffirms the strong value we offer international carriers seeking to grow their presence in New York.”