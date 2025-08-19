The St. Regis Red Sea Resort Reimagines Rituals in Saudi Arabia

On a remote private island in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea - one of the world’s most intriguing emerging destinations - The St. Regis Red Sea Resort is redefining modern luxury through the art of ritual and the power of place.

Since opening in 2023, the resort has ushered in a new chapter for the storied St. Regis brand, blending over a century of timeless elegance with the pristine beauty and cultural richness of this still-undiscovered region.

In a travel era increasingly shaped by purpose and authenticity, The St. Regis Red Sea Resort is “where traditions travel.”

A Destination Few Have Discovered

Nestled within a protected marine reserve, the resort offers rare access to one of the Red Sea’s most ecologically vibrant—and culturally compelling—islands. With just 90 private beachfront and overwater villas, the experience is curated, exclusive, and deeply intentional. Luxury here moves to a slower rhythm, inviting guests to immerse themselves in nature, culture, and ritual.

Signature Rituals, Reimagined for the Red Sea

Throughout each day, guests are invited to engage in elevated moments that blend global tradition with Saudi soul:

The Coral Mary reinvents the iconic Bloody Mary with dried black lime and Red Sea botanicals, served in bespoke glassware by local fashion house Qormuz. It’s a bold tribute to the coral reefs that surround the island.

The Evening Ritual brings the dramatic art of sabrage to the shoreline—replacing champagne with French Bloom, an elegant, non-alcoholic sparkling wine that honors both celebration and local customs. As the sun dips below the horizon, the ceremonial pop marks the end of the day with beauty and flair.

Time for Tea elevates British afternoon tea with a regional twist, offering rare international teas and delicacies infused with Middle Eastern flavors—served seaside in an atmosphere of refined calm.

Personalized, Purposeful Luxury

At the heart of the resort experience is the signature St. Regis Butler Service—a hallmark of intuitive hospitality. From unpacking luggage to tailoring island itineraries, the service is anticipatory and deeply personalized.

“At The St. Regis Red Sea Resort, every ritual is designed to reflect not only our heritage but the character of this extraordinary destination,” says Andrea Colla, Resort Manager. “We believe in slowing time and making moments meaningful.”

As today’s luxury travelers seek more soulful, less expected experiences, The St. Regis Red Sea Resort offers a new ritual of travel—where legacy evolves, and discovery is deeply personal.