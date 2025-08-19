Weaving Moonlight into Tradition: A Mid-Autumn Ode at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

As the full moon rises and autumn unfolds, Four Seasons Hotel Beijing presents a poetic tribute to the Mid-Autumn Festival — a celebration of reunion, craftsmanship, and refined taste. Inspired by the timeless elegance of traditional bamboo weaving, the hotel introduces three exquisitely designed mooncake gift boxes: Classic (时月), Deluxe (星域), and Lava (鎏金).

From the moment the box is opened, guests are greeted with woven silk threads that echo moonlight’s gentle embrace — a tactile metaphor for heartfelt connections.

Classic Box: evokes the golden hour with a vibrant orange exterior and dual-toned threads that trace the joy of festive moments.

6 pieces offer three beloved Cantonese flavours — Single Yolk White Lotus Seed Paste, Ham and Mixed Nuts, and Aged Tangerine Peel with Red Bean Paste.

Deluxe Box: pays homage to traditional Chinese box design, featuring a camel base accented with shimmering champagne-gold motifs, exuding poise and elegance.

4 pieces features Double Yolk White Lotus Seed Paste and Ham with Mixed Nuts for a classic indulgence.

Lava Box: envelops the senses with a rich berry red, intricately laced with crimson threads, offering a bold yet graceful statement.

8 pieces presents the popular Custard Lava, where creamy milk and salted egg yolk melt into exquisite harmony.

Woven with bamboo and gifted with the moon — this autumn, join loved ones for a cloud-kissed reunion, wherever they may be. Four Seasons Hotel Beijing Mid-Autumn Gift Boxes are now available. For bulk purchases, custom orders, and delivery services, please call +86 (10) 5695 8537.