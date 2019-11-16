Qatar Airways signs Philippines Football League sponsorship deal

Qatar Airways has signed a three-year agreement to be official airline partner of the Philippines Football League.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are very pleased to announce this new partnership, which will see Qatar Airways increase its exposure in the Philippines while supporting the development of football in the country.

“We are continually striving to boost our global sporting sponsorship portfolio, and this partnership is just one more example of our dedication to sport and our belief in its power to bring people together.

“Qatar Airways has strong ties with the Philippines operating 26 weekly passenger services to Manila, Clark and Davao from Doha.

“This partnership demonstrates our long-term commitment to further growing and developing our operations in the Philippines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership will see the Qatar Airways logo feature on all PFL club and officials’ shirts, and provide brand awareness through perimeter boards, stadium flags, LED screens and online digital content, as well as other activity.

Philippines Football Federation president, Mariano Araneta, said: “We are grateful for the support of Qatar Airways in our effort to make the Philippines Football League bigger, stronger and more sustainable.

“The success of the PFL is instrumental in ensuring that other programs of the Philippine Football Federation also achieve their goals.

“The PFL not only showcases the best talents in the country, but also inspires young players to hone their skills and see football as a career path.

“We are humbled by the trust and belief of the award-winning global brand Qatar Airways.

“This partnership will only strengthen our resolve to make the PFL an even bigger brand and to continue working towards becoming one of the best leagues in the region and continent.”