Qatar Airways Showcases Gulfstream G700 at 54th Edition of Paris Air Show

On the first morning of the 2023 Paris Air Show, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker unveiled the new Gulfstream G700 in the presence of Qatar’s Minister of Transport, H.E. Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to France, H.E. Sheikh Ali bin Jassem Al-Thani, COO of HIA, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, and President of Gulfstream Aerospace, Mark Burns. The G700 will join Qatar Executive, the Group’s luxury private jet charter division. Qatar Executive became the international launch customer for the G700 in October 2019, and will introduce 10 of the jets into Qatar Executive’s fleet over the coming years. The G700’s flight from Savannah to Paris established a new city pair record of Mach 0.90 and with a time of 7 hours 19 minutes.

During its flight test programme, the Gulfstream G700 demonstrated its performance and sustainability credentials with a flight fueled by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) setting a speed record of Mach 0.89 between Savannah and Tokyo. The G700 is an unrivalled leader in its class, boasting sector leading speed, range, luxury cabin features, avionics, reliability, and safety. The business jet is powered by two Pearl 700 engines developed by Rolls-Royce and has a range of 7,500 nautical miles/13,890 kilometres at Mach 0.85 or 6,400 nm/11,853 km at Mach 0.90.

The aircraft’s bespoke cabins are meticulously crafted to ensure a sublime passenger experience which meets Qatar Executive’s most discerning customers’ standards. The aircraft provides the ultimate level of flexibility through its spacious and innovative cabin design with an extra-large galley, crew compartment and up to five living or office areas. The passenger experience is enhanced by a revolutionary lighting system, a lower pressure altitude, larger windows and lower cabin noise levels. The state-of-the-art aircraft enables ultra-long-range flights between almost all commercial city pairs and can operate non-stop from Doha to New York, in 13 and a half hours and from Doha to Seoul in less than eight hours.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The G700 represents the pinnacle of business jet travel and will provide Qatar Executive customers with an unsurpassed experience. The technological advances, innovation, flight instruments, cabin configurability and environmental performance make the G700 a genuine game changer and we look forward to introducing the first G700 into Qatar Executive’s fleet in 2023.”

Gulfstream Aerospace, President, Mark Burns, said: “Gulfstream has a long-standing partnership with Qatar Executive and we are honored to have them as our international partner for the launch of the G700. This aircraft has the most spacious, innovative and flexible cabin in the industry and we look forward to its certification and entrance into Qatar Executive’s impressive fleet.”

About Qatar Executive

Qatar Executive is the private jet charter division of the Qatar Airways Group. Luxury jet services are available for worldwide charter on board the operator’s wholly-owned business jet fleet. The ultramodern fleet, includes fifteen Gulfstream G650ERs, two Bombardier Global 5000’s and two Airbus ACJs, including air ambulance VIP configuration with two medical stations, all of which operate out of their own Fixed Based Operator service in Doha, Qatar.

Managed by a highly professional team operating 24 hours a day, seven days per week, Qatar Executive are ready to arrange every detail of their customers’ journey with proficiency and passion.

Qatar Executive’s service portfolio also includes aircraft management, and maintenance services