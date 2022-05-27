Etihad Airways introduces Airbus A350
Etihad Airways introduces newest addition of its modern fleet; the Airbus A350. It’s not just the fuel-efficiency and noise-reduction that makes the A350 so incredible. It’s the small details that create big experiences.
The Airbus A350 is one of the most innovative and sustainable aircraft in the world. Compared to previous generation Airbus aircraft, the new A350 is:
Lighter: Advanced materials make the A350 more than 1kg lighter per seat.
Quieter: The A350 is 50% quieter than any other Airbus aircraft.
Greener: Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350s produce 25% less fuel burn and CO2 emissions.
Smarter: With smart features – like Bluetooth headset pairing –the A350s eliminate the use of single-use plastics.
A350 Ecomony Cabins Key highlights
- Cleverly designed seats for extra comfort
- Innovative recline system
- 13” screens at every seat with Bluetooth headset pairing
- Integrated headset and charging ports
- Personal device holder for more flexibility to stream, surf or work
A350 Business Cabins Key highlights
- Forward facing Business suites with privacy door
- 79” fully flat bed and plenty of storage space
- 18.5” screens at every seat with Bluetooth headset pairing
- Wireless charging port
- Adjustable dining table with book holder and integrated headphone hook
Take a virtual tour of the business cabin: Virtual Tour
Etihad’s A350s are much quieter than other Airbus aircraft. That means they’re better for the communities living close to an airport, and better for you on board too. With less noise and clever, ambient lighting that reduces fatigue and jet lag, you’ll arrive refreshed when you fly on an A350.
Etihad A350 routes
Customers can currently fly onboard the new A350-1000s on a number of short to mid-range routes, including Mumbai and Delhi. Etihad will be introducing the A350 on longer routes, including Chicago and New York from July 2022.
Etihad Airways was named World’s Leading Airline - Business Class 2021 and World’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.
