Etihad Airways introduces Airbus A350

Etihad Airways introduces newest addition of its modern fleet; the Airbus A350. It’s not just the fuel-efficiency and noise-reduction that makes the A350 so incredible. It’s the small details that create big experiences.

The Airbus A350 is one of the most innovative and sustainable aircraft in the world. Compared to previous generation Airbus aircraft, the new A350 is:

Lighter: Advanced materials make the A350 more than 1kg lighter per seat.



Quieter: The A350 is 50% quieter than any other Airbus aircraft.



Greener: Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350s produce 25% less fuel burn and CO2 emissions.



Smarter: With smart features – like Bluetooth headset pairing –the A350s eliminate the use of single-use plastics.



A350 Ecomony Cabins Key highlights

Cleverly designed seats for extra comfort

Innovative recline system

13” screens at every seat with Bluetooth headset pairing

Integrated headset and charging ports

Personal device holder for more flexibility to stream, surf or work

A350 Business Cabins Key highlights

Forward facing Business suites with privacy door

79” fully flat bed and plenty of storage space

18.5” screens at every seat with Bluetooth headset pairing

Wireless charging port

Adjustable dining table with book holder and integrated headphone hook

Take a virtual tour of the business cabin: Virtual Tour

Etihad’s A350s are much quieter than other Airbus aircraft. That means they’re better for the communities living close to an airport, and better for you on board too. With less noise and clever, ambient lighting that reduces fatigue and jet lag, you’ll arrive refreshed when you fly on an A350.

Etihad A350 routes

Customers can currently fly onboard the new A350-1000s on a number of short to mid-range routes, including Mumbai and Delhi. Etihad will be introducing the A350 on longer routes, including Chicago and New York from July 2022.

Etihad Airways was named World’s Leading Airline - Business Class 2021 and World’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT