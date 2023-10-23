Akbar Al Baker steps down as Qatar Airways chief executive

Akbar Al Baker is set to step down as chief executive of Qatar Airways.

Having turned the flag-carrier into a major force in the global aviation industry, alongside the growing international role of Qatar itself, his departure represents a seismic shift.

Al Baker is set to depart on November 5, having taken up leadership of Qatar Airways in 1997, just three years after the fledgling carrier was founded in the Middle East.

At the same time, it was announced sheikh Tamim bin Hamid Al Thani, emir of Qatar, had replaced Al Baker as the top tourism official in the country.

No reason was given for the decision.

He will be succeeded as leader of Qatar Airways by Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, currently chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The departure marks the end of one of the more colourful aviation careers.

Al Baker was known for his outspokenness, never afraid to share his opinions on a range of topics, or engage in disputes within the industry, such as the recent feud with Airbus.

Under his leadership, Qatar Airways also joined oneworld in 2013, becoming the first carrier in the Middle East to join an alliance.



Qatar Airways was honoured at the World Travel Awards this month

Following in the footsteps of regional champion Emirates, Al Baker led Qatar Airways to a position of international prestige.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the titles of Middle East’s Leading Airline, Middle East’s Leading Airline – Business Class and Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme at the recent World Travel Awards - Middle East Gala Ceremony.

The trophies came in addition to the title of World’s Leading Airline, secured last year.

At the same time, Qatar Airways took the title of World’s Best Business Class for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax.

Commenting on that prize, Al Baker said: “This is testimony to the collective endeavour in the airline that enables us to deliver an unsurpassed customer experience.”

The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class Lounge and World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show.

“Three further awards illustrate Qatar Airways’ leadership in the sector, as well as its high degree of innovation and commitment,” he added.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.

Alongside success, Al Baker has had to weather some challenging circumstances while at the helm of Qatar Airlines, from the blockade of Qatar to the Covid-19 pandemic.



From humble origins Qatar Airways has grown into a global leader

Al Baker is considered one of the most recognisable figures in the global aviation industry.

His vision and commitment enabled the ground-breaking development of Qatar Airways from a small regional carrier into one of the leading global airlines in the span of just 20 years.

Today, Qatar Airways flies one of the youngest, most sustainable and state-of-the-art fleets in the skies serving over 160 destinations across six continents.

Under his leadership, Qatar Airways has become one of the most highly respected airlines in the world, competing on a scale very few airlines achieve.

As a result, passengers have recognised the airline’s commitment to the values of safety, security, innovation and quality.

Widely known for his ambition and passion for innovation, Al Baker introduced the award-winning Qsuite in 2017.

Featuring the first-ever double bed available in business class, with privacy panels that stow away, the unique and patented design allows passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private suites.

The Qsuite seat layout is a 1-2-1 configuration, providing passengers with the most spacious, fully private, comfortable and social distanced business class product in the sky.

He also ensures Qatar Airways leads the way in showcasing the best possible product, with the airline being the proud launch customer of the A350-900 in 2014 and A350-1000 in 2018, as well as being the regional launch customer for the Boeing Dreamliner 787 in 2015.

In August 2017, Al Baker was announced as the chairman of the board of governors of the prestigious global aviation industry body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which came into effect in June 2018 for a period of one year.

In November 2017 he was named Aviation Executive of the Year by the CAPA Centre for Aviation in recognition of his global influence and visionary approach to the airline industry.

Al Baker is also a member of the executive committee of the Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO) and is a non-executive Director of Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) - the company responsible for the running and development of the largest airport in the UK.

In June 2015, the president of the Republic of France, Francois Hollande, presented Al Baker with the Legion of Honour in recognition of his leadership in the aviation industry.

A highly motivated individual, Al Baker is a successful businessman in Doha and beyond, holds a private pilot license and is also chief executive of several divisions of the national airline – including Qatar Executive, Hamad International Airport, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Aircraft Catering Company, Qatar Distribution Company, Qatar Duty Free and Internal Media Services, to name a few.

Born in Doha, he is a graduate in Economics and Commerce and worked at various levels in the Civil Aviation Directorate before being tasked with creating the best airline in 1997.