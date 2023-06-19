AnadoluJet has started flights from İzmir to Baku

AnadoluJet, the successful brand of Turkish Airlines, has started flights from İzmir to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in line with its goal of connecting Anatolia to the world.

As of June 16, 2023, flights will operate three days a week between İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport and Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

On AnadoluJet’s İzmir-Baku flights, Turkish Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Kerem Sarp stated: “We are delighted to further strengthen the bonds between our brother country Azerbaijan with our new flight destination. By connecting these two close knit nations via İzmir-Baku route after Istanbul and Ankara, we are also facilitating the enhancement of the commercial and cultural friendship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.”

Baku, which stands out as the most important cultural and commercial center in the Caucasus, captivates visitors with its attractions such as the Shirvanshahs Palace and the Maiden’s Castle, both of which are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as the Kobustan City Park, which houses weapons and ornaments from the Bronze Age. The Mud Volcanoes, believed to have healing properties, also attract tourists and researchers. The capital city of Baku awaits discovery with the hospitality of AnadoluJet.

You can find detailed information about AnadoluJet’s Izmir-Baku flights on anadolujet.com and the call center at 0 850 333 2 538.

